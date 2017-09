Pidcock and Pirrone win junior TT worlds titles

Great Britain’s Thomas Pidcock and Italy’s Elena Pirrone won world time trial championship titles in the junior categories in Bergen, Norway.

Pirrone and her teammate Alessia Vigilia went one-two in the junior women’s race Monday. Australia’s Madeleine Fasnacht was third in the 16.1km race against the clock. Summer Moak was the top American finisher in 18th, 2:03 behind.

The Italian team also had reason to celebrate after the junior men’s time trial Tuesday. Antonio Puppio finished second behind Pidcock in the 21.1km test. Poland’s Filip Maciejuk was third behind the Italian. American Kendrick Boots finished 24th, 1:13 adrift.

Junior women’s results

1. Elena Pirrone, ITALY, in 23:19.72

2. Alessia Vigilia, ITALY, at :6.38

3. Madeleine Fasnacht, AUSTRALIA, at :42.32

4. Hannah Ludwig, GERMANY, at :45.45

5. Maria Novolodskaya, RUSSIAN FEDERATION, at 1:09.05

6. Marit Raaijmakers, NETHERLANDS, at 1:20.94

7. Pfeiffer Georgi, GREAT BRITAIN, at 1:22.59

8. Shari Bossuyt, BELGIUM, at 1:23.46

9. Letizia Paternoster, ITALY, at 1:29.61

10. Jade Wiel, FRANCE, at 1:30.63

11. Marie Le Net, FRANCE, at 1:35.84

12. Anne-Sophie Harsch, LUXEMBOURG, at 1:40.95

13. Lea Lin Teutenberg, GERMANY, at 1:45.42

14. Olha Kulynych, UKRAINE, at 1:46.42

15. Daria Malkova, RUSSIAN FEDERATION, at 1:51.24

16. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard JØrgensen, DENMARK, at 1:55.09

17. Anne De Ruiter, NETHERLANDS, at 1:56.33

18. Summer Moak, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, at 2:02.33

19. Laurie Jussaume, CANADA, at 2:08.42

20. Erin J Attwell, CANADA, at 2:09.05

21. Marina Kurnossova, KAZAKHSTAN, at 2:10.69

22. Lara KrÄhemann, SWITZERLAND, at 2:11.47

23. Alana Castrique, BELGIUM, at 2:18.26

24. Sara Martin Martin, SPAIN, at 2:20.19

25. Marta Jaskulska, POLAND, at 2:20.92

26. Hannah Gruber-Stadler, AUSTRIA, at 2:21.20

27. Lauren Dolan, GREAT BRITAIN, at 2:23.74

28. Viivi Puskala, FINLAND, at 2:24.72

29. Abigail Youngwerth, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, at 2:30.47

30. Misuzu Shimoyama, JAPAN, at 2:31.39

31. Andrea RamÍrez Fregoso, MEXICO, at 2:39.03

32. Anastasiya Kolesava, BELARUS, at 2:51.87

33. Juste JuŠkeviČiŪtĖ, LITHUANIA, at 2:56.50

34. Karin Penko, SLOVENIA, at 2:58.90

35. Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana, SPAIN, at 3:08.64

36. Martine GjØs, NORWAY, at 3:14.75

37. Anzhela Solovyeva, KAZAKHSTAN, at 3:15.01

38. Alyssa Rowse, BERMUDA, at 3:30.61

39. Emelie Røe Utvik, NORWAY, at 3:38.19

40. Regina StegvilaitÉ, LITHUANIA, at 3:39.15

41. Liontin Evangelina Setiawan, INDONESIA, at 4:20.25

42. Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha, MEXICO, at 4:45.65

43. Chaniporn Batriya, THAILAND, at 4:52.57

44. Zayd Hailu, ETHIOPIA, at 4:58.79

45. Tsadkan Kasahun, ETHIOPIA, at 5:14.68

DNF Kanyarat Kesthonglang, THAILAND

DNF Aksana Salauyeva, BELARUS

Junior men’s results