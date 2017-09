Gaviria takes Britain stage 4; Bookwalter crashes out

LONDON (AFP) — Fernando Gaviria kept his nerve to win the Tour of Britain’s stage 4 after a tense duel with Team Sky’s Elia Viviani on Wednesday.

Quick-Step Floors rider Gaviria held off Viviani and Alexander Kristoff to take the 165-kilometer stage from Mansfield to Newark.

While Colombia’s Gaviria won the daily honors, Viviani assumed the overall lead from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott).

“For sure it’s good to have the leader’s jersey back on the shoulders,” Viviani told TeamSky.com. “I’m disappointed because it was a really, really close sprint — but with one of the best sprinters in the world — so it can be a good second place.”

Ewan is level on time with Viviani with four stages remaining, but the Orica-Scott star has lost the green jersey with the Italian boasting greater consistency.

Gaviria now sits third but trails by just six seconds, with Thursday’s stage 5 a 16km time trial in Essex’s Clacton-on-Sea.

“I’ve been coming back from an injury on my left leg. Every day has been going a little bit better. Today everything felt good,” Gaviria said.

He credited his team for strong support in the final 10 kilometers of the stage.

“The boys were spectacular! Philippe [Gilbert] protected me going into the last 10 kilometers, then Zdenek and Max took over and guided me in the final,” Gaviria added. “I’m happy I could repay them by taking the stage, and I hope to get other good results before the Tour of Britain will come to a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Brent Bookwalter of the United States was forced out of the race after an ugly pile-up.

BMC’s Bookwalter crashed into a car parked close to a tight corner and was forced to withdraw from the race, in an incident where several other riders also crashed.

Stage 4 results

1. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:43:31

2. Elia Viviani, TEAM SKY, at :00

3. Alexander Kristoff, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

4. Dylan Groenewegen, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

5. Alan Banaszek, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :00

6. Andrea Pasqualon, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :00

7. Harry Tanfield, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :00

8. Enzo Wouters, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

9. Nikolas Maes, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

10. Nils Politt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

11. Patrick Bevin, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

12. Brenton Jones, JLT CONDOR, at :00

13. Maximiliano Ariel Richeze, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

14. Floris Gerts, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

15. Caleb Ewan, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

16. Vincenzo Albanese, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

17. Steele Von Hoff, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

18. Christopher Lawless, GREAT BRITAIN, at :00

19. Philippe Gilbert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

20. Mark Renshaw, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

21. Stefan KÜng, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

22. Ryan Mullen, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

23. Edvald Boasson Hagen, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

24. Jonathan Mcevoy, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

25. Thomas Gibbons, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :00

26. Dylan Van Baarle, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

27. Zdenek Štybar, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

28. Tony Martin, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

29. Enrico Barbin, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

30. Marcel Sieberg, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

31. Daniele Bennati, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

32. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

33. Alex Dowsett, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

34. Rory Townsend, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :00

35. Michal Kwiatkowski, TEAM SKY, at :00

36. Mads Würtz Schmidt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

37. Laurens De Plus, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

38. Gijs Van Hoecke, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

39. Hayden Mccormick, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

40. Luka Mezgec, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

41. Victor Campenaerts, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

42. Imanol Erviti, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

43. Silvan Dillier, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

44. Chris Opie, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :00

45. Owain Doull, TEAM SKY, at :00

46. Oliver Wood, GREAT BRITAIN, at :00

47. Kamil Gradek, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

48. Xandro Meurisse, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :00

49. James Shaw, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

50. Matthew Teggart, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at :00

51. Jos Van Emden, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

52. Vasil Kiryienka, TEAM SKY, at :00

53. Dexter Gardias, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :00

54. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

55. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, at :00

56. Roger Kluge, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

57. Mark Stewart, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at :00

58. Reto Hollenstein, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

59. James Oram, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

60. Lars Boom, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

61. Daniel Martin, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

62. Tiago Machado, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

63. Senne Leysen, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

64. Paolo Simion, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

65. Peter Williams, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

66. Dion Smith, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :00

67. Alessandro Tonelli, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

68. Maciej Paterski, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :00

69. Jan Tratnik, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :00

70. Connor Swift, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

71. Jonathan Castroviejo, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

72. Lukasz Owsian, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :00

73. Jonas Koch, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :00

74. Giulio Ciccone, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

75. James Knox, GREAT BRITAIN, at :00

76. Regan Gough, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at :00

77. Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00

78. Hugh John Carthy, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

79. Karol Domagalski, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

80. Michael Hepburn, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

81. Taylor Karl Gunman, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

82. Eric Marcotte, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00

83. Kyle Murphy, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00

84. Mark Cavendish, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

85. Rory Sutherland, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

86. Adam Hartley, GREAT BRITAIN, at :00

87. Russell Downing, JLT CONDOR, at :00

88. Simone Andreetta, BARDIANI CSF, at :00

89. Robert Partridge, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :00

90. Sean Mckenna, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at :00

91. Matthew Holmes, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

92. Jay Robert Thomson, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

93. Primož RogliČ, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

94. Richard Handley, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

95. Alexandre Blain, MADISON GENESIS, at :00

96. Damien Shaw, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at :00

97. James Gullen, JLT CONDOR, at :00

98. Ian Bibby, JLT CONDOR, at :00

99. Mark Mcnally, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :00

100. Kris Boeckmans, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

101. Davide Formolo, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :36

102. Rob Power, ORICA – SCOTT, at 01:20

103. Ben Hermans, BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:20

104. Jacob Hennessy, GREAT BRITAIN, at 01:25

105. Graham Briggs, JLT CONDOR, at 01:48

106. Bernhard Eisel, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 01:53

107. Tao Geoghegan Hart, TEAM SKY, at 01:53

108. Alistair Slater, JLT CONDOR, at 01:53

109. Ethan Hayter, GREAT BRITAIN, at 01:53

110. Marcin Bialoblocki, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 01:53

111. Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 01:53

112. Jacob Scott, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 01:53

113. Luke Durbridge, ORICA – SCOTT, at 02:08

114. Scott Thwaites, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 04:24

DSQ. James Lowsley-Williams, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON

DSQ. Bryan Lewis, CYLANCE CYCLING

DNF Brent Bookwalter, BMC RACING TEAM

General classification