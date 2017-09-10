D’hoore wins Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, Rivera finishes second

Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle High5) won the 2017 Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, the final round of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, for the second time on Sunday. The Belgian national champion dominated the bunch gallop in Spain’s capital city of Madrid ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Roxane Fournier (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope).

“This victory means a lot to me,” D’hoore said. “It’s the last race of the year and it’s WorldTour. I won it last year and I wanted to repeat it. But it’s never easy. I’m really happy to pull it off. The first half of the race I stayed with Julie Leth, she protected me. I could stay out of the wind and save a lot of energy. I received the help of my other teammates in the end and specially Emilia Fahlin, she stayed with me the whole last lap. She put me in a great position in the end.”

The third edition of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta was ridden over 87km (54mi), with 15 laps on a 5.8km route around the iconic Plaza Cibeles. The race was aggressive from the start, but many of the bigger teams were keen to keep the group together for a bunch sprint.

The main breakaway of the day was formed after 31kms of racing, with a group of 15 riders. Among them were Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Thalite de Jong (Lares-Waowdeals) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5). These three powerful riders were seen as too much of a danger and the peloton reeled the breakaway in with 48km to go.

Irena Ossola (SAS-Macogep) managed to break away on her own with 34kms remaining, but she was brought back into the fold within a lap. The tight racing saw Rachele Barbieri (Cylance) dominate the intermediate sprints.

Barbieri’s teammate Malgorzata Jasinska went for the last move of the day and managed to open a 10-second lead over the peloton with 10km to go. She was joined by three riders on the final lap, but they were caught with 3km to go and D’hoore dominated the bunch gallop.

“We had a plan and we executed the plan, I think that is important,” runner-up Rivera said. “And everyone put in 110% effort and we can be happy with that. We owned the lead-out and it was super cool that pretty much everything went to plan.

“Of course I am a little disappointed to not pull off the win after all the team’s amazing work today, but it was a close finish. I am a different kind of sad since it is our last road race of the year together but that also gets me even more excited for 2018.”

Top-10

1. Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5), in 02:02:31

2. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), at +00:00

3. Roxane Fournier (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), at +00:00

4. Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana), at +00:00

5. Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance), at +00:00

6. Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5), at +00:00

7. Chloe Hosking (Alé-Cipollini), at +00:00

8. Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products), at +00:00

9. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), at +00:00

10. Alba Teruel Ribes (Lointek), at +00:00