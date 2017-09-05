Britain stage 3: Ewan sprints to second stage win

LONDON (AFP) — Australia’s Caleb Ewan secured his second victory in this year’s Tour of Britain by winning Tuesday’s third stage to reclaim the overall leader’s green jersey.

The Orica-Scott rider repeated his victory in the race’s opening stage by pipping Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in a dramatic sprint finish in Scunthorpe, northeast England.

“Today was a tough day obviously with the weather,“ said Ewan about the rainy conditions. “So it wasn’t as straightforward as we would have hoped and I think it made it a bit harder.”

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) launched an attack with a kilometer of the 182km course remaining, only to be reeled in with around 200 meters to go.

“After Gilbert went, I was pretty confident in Luka Mezgec, he knows what he is doing so I could just follow him,” Ewan added. “He had to go pretty much full gas as soon as he started the lead out so that made it harder for me as well.”

The ensuing sprint pitted Ewan against Boasson Hagen and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

Ewan, 23, timed his surge to perfection, beating Boasson Hagen to the line by half a wheel, with Kristoff taking third place.

“The team was perfect again today,” Boasson Hagen said. “They led me into the final, all the way up until the last hundred meters. Unfortunately, I couldn’t finish it off. However, I will continue to try.”

Ewan is now six seconds clear of Team Sky’s Elia Viviani, who won Monday’s second stage.

Wednesday’s stage 4 is a 165km ride from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent in the East Midlands.