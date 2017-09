Boom wins Britain TT, takes GC lead after stage 5

Former world cyclocross champion Lars Boom won stage 5 at the Tour of Britain Thursday and moved into the overall race lead.

The Dutchman rode the 16.2km test in 19:02.5. His LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Victor Campenaerts was second, six seconds back. Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), the 2015 world time trial champion, was third, another second slower.

The GC standings mirror the time trial results with Campanaerts second and Kiryienka third. Three stages remain in the eight-day British race.

Stage 5 results

1. Lars Boom, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 19:02.50

2. Victor Campenaerts, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

3. Vasil Kiryienka, TEAM SKY, at :07

4. Stefan KÜng, BMC RACING TEAM, at :08

5. Jos Van Emden, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :11

6. Tony Martin, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :12

7. Michal Kwiatkowski, TEAM SKY, at :17

8. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, at :17

9. Alex Dowsett, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :21

10. Luke Durbridge, ORICA – SCOTT, at :21

11. Ryan Mullen, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :25

12. Primož RogliČ, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :25

13. Owain Doull, TEAM SKY, at :26

14. Harry Tanfield, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at :26

15. Michael Hepburn, ORICA – SCOTT, at :29

16. Edvald Boasson Hagen, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :30

17. Marcin Bialoblocki, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :32

18. Dylan Van Baarle, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :40

19. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM, at :41

20. Mads Würtz Schmidt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :41

21. Jonathan Castroviejo, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :41

22. Nils Politt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :43

23. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :46

24. James Gullen, JLT CONDOR, at :48

25. Tao Geoghegan Hart, TEAM SKY, at :48

26. Jan Tratnik, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :49

27. Patrick Bevin, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :52

28. Laurens De Plus, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :53

29. Silvan Dillier, BMC RACING TEAM, at :57

30. Roger Kluge, ORICA – SCOTT, at 01:00

31. Kamil Gradek, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 01:00

32. Imanol Erviti, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 01:00

33. Gijs Van Hoecke, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 01:02

34. Reto Hollenstein, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 01:02

35. Ben Hermans, BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:07

36. James Oram, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 01:09

37. Tiago Machado, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 01:10

38. Alexander Kristoff, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 01:10

39. Hayden Mccormick, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 01:12

40. Hugh John Carthy, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 01:13

41. Rory Sutherland, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 01:19

42. Xandro Meurisse, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 01:19

43. Connor Swift, MADISON GENESIS, at 01:20

44. Karol Domagalski, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 01:21

45. Daniel Martin, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:23

46. Elia Viviani, TEAM SKY, at 01:23

47. Lukasz Owsian, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 01:25

48. Maximiliano Ariel Richeze, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:26

49. Marcel Sieberg, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 01:26

50. James Shaw, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 01:28

51. Christopher Lawless, GREAT BRITAIN, at 01:28

52. Senne Leysen, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 01:29

53. Daniele Bennati, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 01:29

54. Mark Stewart, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 01:30

55. Philippe Gilbert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:31

56. Dion Smith, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 01:32

57. Maciej Paterski, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 01:35

58. Jonas Koch, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 01:36

59. Ethan Hayter, GREAT BRITAIN, at 01:37

60. Oliver Wood, GREAT BRITAIN, at 01:42

61. Mark Cavendish, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 01:42

62. Regan Gough, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 01:42

63. Floris Gerts, BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:46

64. Zdenek Štybar, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:47

65. Jay Robert Thomson, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 01:48

66. Matthew Holmes, MADISON GENESIS, at 01:52

67. Davide Formolo, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 01:52

68. Alessandro Tonelli, BARDIANI CSF, at 01:53

69. Rob Power, ORICA – SCOTT, at 01:55

70. Taylor Karl Gunman, MADISON GENESIS, at 01:57

71. Russell Downing, JLT CONDOR, at 02:02

72. Brenton Jones, JLT CONDOR, at 02:02

73. James Knox, GREAT BRITAIN, at 02:08

74. Luka Mezgec, ORICA – SCOTT, at 02:13

75. Peter Williams, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 02:15

76. Ian Bibby, JLT CONDOR, at 02:15

77. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 02:16

78. Mark Renshaw, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 02:17

79. Graham Briggs, JLT CONDOR, at 02:19

80. Thomas Gibbons, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 02:25

81. Mark Mcnally, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 02:26

82. Alistair Slater, JLT CONDOR, at 02:28

83. Robert Partridge, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at 02:28

84. Enrico Barbin, BARDIANI CSF, at 02:29

85. Enzo Wouters, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 02:29

86. Nikolas Maes, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 02:31

87. Andrea Pasqualon, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 02:31

88. Jonathan Mcevoy, MADISON GENESIS, at 02:33

89. Jacob Hennessy, GREAT BRITAIN, at 02:33

90. Kris Boeckmans, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 02:35

91. Jacob Scott, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 02:37

92. Vincenzo Albanese, BARDIANI CSF, at 02:37

93. Rory Townsend, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at 02:38

94. Matthew Teggart, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 02:38

95. Chris Opie, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at 02:38

96. Eric Marcotte, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 02:39

97. Richard Handley, MADISON GENESIS, at 02:41

98. Dexter Gardias, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at 02:45

99. Dylan Groenewegen, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 02:45

100. Alexandre Blain, MADISON GENESIS, at 02:47

101. Steele Von Hoff, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 02:47

102. Damien Shaw, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 02:47

103. Kyle Murphy, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 02:49

104. Simone Andreetta, BARDIANI CSF, at 02:50

105. Sean Mckenna, AN POST CHAIN REACTION, at 02:53

106. Adam Hartley, GREAT BRITAIN, at 02:53

107. Giulio Ciccone, BARDIANI CSF, at 02:55

108. Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 03:07

109. Bernhard Eisel, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 03:11

110. Alan Banaszek, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 03:38

111. Scott Thwaites, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 03:56

112. Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 03:56

113. Caleb Ewan, ORICA – SCOTT, at 03:57

114. Paolo Simion, BARDIANI CSF, at 04:04

General classification