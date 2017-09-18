Bjerg wins U23 TT worlds; McNulty rides to silver

Denmark’s Mikkel Bjerg won under-23 world time trial championships Monday in Bergen, Norway, beating American Brandon McNulty on a hilly 37km course. France’s Corentin Ermanault rounded out the podium in third.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t really understand it now,” said Bjerg. “This is the biggest result of my career.”

Top-five results

1. Mikkel Bjerg, Denmark, in 47:06.5

2. Brandon Mcnulty, United States, at 1:05.92

3. Corentin Ermenault, France, at 1:16.65

4. Tom Wirtgen, Netherlands, at 1:18.37

5. Callum Scotson, Australia, at 1:21.25

6. Senne Leysen, Belgium, in +1:21.71

7. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, at 1:30.71

8. Edoardo Affini, Italy, at 1:35.23

9. Neilson Powless, United States, at 1:37.13

10. Scott Davies, Great Britain, at 1:43.02

McNulty’s American teammate Neilson Powless looked to be on time to vie for a medal but disaster struck at the top of the route’s primary climb, Salmon Hill. He jammed his chain, and while trying to fix it, he clipped a barrier and flipped over the handlebars. Powless still managed to finish ninth.

For Bjerg, racing in his first under-23 championships, the gold medal was the latest chapter in his rivalry with McNulty. The Dane finished second to McNulty at junior time trial worlds in 2016.

“I think me and Brandon we did pretty similar last year, and he was unlucky to break his pelvis in the first part of the season,” Bjerg, 18, added. “He came back, and I think his effort today is really remarkable.”

McNulty came close to Bjerg’s spilt atop Salmon hill. Bjerg pulled away on the run to the finish to win by a convincing one-minute, five-second margin.

“I knew I could see on my power meter I was in for a top five, maybe medal if I was lucky,” Bjerg said. “I could see when the other split times came that I did a pretty good effort. It’s crazy.”

Racing continues Tuesday with the junior men’s individual time trial and the elite women’s time trial.

Full results to follow.