2017 Worlds: Pirrone wins junior women’s road race

Elena Pirrone of Italy powered to the UCI women’s junior world road race title on Friday in Bergen, Norway, completing the world title double, as she won the individual time trial earlier in the week. The European time trial champion attacked on the third of four laps and was able to put her time trial skills to great use, soloing to victory.

Emma Jorgensen of Denmark led home an elite chase group 12 seconds behind Pirrone. Letizia Paternoster made it two Italians on the podium as she captured the bronze medal.

Top 10

1. Elena Pirrone, (ITA), in 2:06:17

2. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard JØrgensen, (DEN), at +00:12

3. Letizia Paternoster, (ITA), at +00:12

4. Maria Novolodskaya, (RUS), at +00:12

5. Jade Wiel, (FRA), at +00:12

6. Pfeiffer Georgi, (GBR), at +00:12

7. Clara Copponi, (FRA), at +00:12

8. Simone Boilard, (CAN), at +00:12

9. Anne-Sophie Harsch, (LUX), at +00:12

10. Evita Muzic, (FRA), at +00:12

The junior women took the honor of being the first road race championship of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway. The riders completed four laps of the 17.9-kilometer circuit for a total of 76.4 kilometers. The circuit included the 1.5-kilometer long Salmon Hill, which peaked 10.7 kilometers from the finish.

Jorgensen, second in the road race at the European Championships a month ago, attacked off of Salmon Hill on the first lap and flew down the descent. The incredibly strong Italian team took up the responsibility of leading the chase.

Jorgensen was able to build an advantage of around 30 seconds, but the French, Netherlands, and German teams assisted the Italians in chasing and she was brought back into the fold before the riders began Salmon Hill for the second time.

Onto Salmon Hill for the second time, the pace at the front was intense and immediately whittled down the peloton to the elite contenders for the world championship title. When the riders finished the second lap, the peloton was about 40 riders. The Italian team had four riders in the lead group and the Netherlands had all five of their riders present.

Sophie Wright of Great Britain attacked hard at the bottom of Salmon Hill on the penultimate lap and was joined by European Road Race Championship bronze medalist Paternoster. The move was brought back and Madeleine Fasnacht countered. The Australian was racing without teammates, despite her country earning four spots.

Over the top of the climb, the peloton had been whittled down to about 20 riders. As riders began looking around, taking inventory of who was left in the group, Pirrone attacked hard. The Italian immediately went into time trial mode and set about opening up a gap.

Entering the final lap, Pironne held a 14-second advantage over a 16-rider chase group. The French had three riders in the chase group. Jorgensen was there as well, showing no signs of fatigue from her early attack. Her teammate Caroline Bohé (Denmark), sixth at the mountain-bike world championships, was also there. Notably, all of the Dutch riders had missed the missed the move.

On the run-in to Salmon Hill for the final time, Russian Alena Petchenko crashed in a corner. It had begun raining. Her fall briefly split the chase group, but it came back together.

Pirrone began Salmon Hill for the final time with a nearly 30-second lead. Her teammate Paternoster tried a move to drop the other chasers and secure silver, but it was not to be. Evita Muzic of France led the chase.

On the descent, Jorgensen attacked of the chase as Pirrone’s lead was still 20 seconds. However, Paternoster quickly shut her down.

In the final kilometers, Bohé drove the chase group, but Pirrone’s lead was locked at 20 seconds. The Italian successfully completed the world championship sweep, winning the road race to go along with her time trial title she captured on Tuesday.

Jorgensen won the sprint for silver with Italy also capturing the bronze medal with Paternoster.

Fasnacht crashed with along with Olha Kulynych (Ukraine) inside the final 500 meters. Both would remount and finish.

The top American on the day was Abigail Youngwerth in 51st place at 8:52 behind the winner. Megan Heath finished alongside her in 52nd. Summer Moak was 68th and Alijah Beatty finished in 79th.

