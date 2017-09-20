2017 Worlds: Dumoulin crushes course to become world champion

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) added a world title to go along with his Giro d’Italia title, as he powered through the rain to claim gold in the UCI Men’s World Individual Time Trial Championship on Wednesday in Bergen, Norway.

I cannot believe it,” Dumoulin said. “It’s really amazing. I had such a good day. I thought my power meter was off because I felt so high and really good. It started raining, and I needed to take the corners really slow. In every corner on the final climb, I was slipping because I had my TT tires on because I thought it would be dry. I was doubting for a long time.

“I thought at first a bike change, but when I saw the climb for the first time, I was doubting. I decided yesterday not to take a risk with a bike change. I think it was the better decision. It’s the double. It’s amazing. Last Sunday was surprising that we won as a team. Today was less surprising. I was one of the favorites. I managed to stay calm, and I was on a good day. I still have the road race. Some celebrations, but then I have to focus on Sunday.”

The Dutchman obliterated the rest of the field, completing the 31km course in 44:41 and winning by nearly a minute over Primož RogliČ (Slovenia). Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome (Great Britain) earned bronze.

The Dutch now own the men’s and women’s world titles in the individual time trial, as Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s title on Tuesday.

Top-10 results

1. Tom Dumoulin, (NED), in 44:41.00

2. Primož RogliČ, (SLO), at :57.79

3. Chris Froome, (GBR), at 1:21.25

4. Nelson Oliveira, (POR), at 1:28.52

5. Vasil Kiryienka, (BLR), at 1:28.75

6. Gianni Moscon, (ITA), at 1:29.49

7. Wilco Kelderman, (NED), at 1:34.33

8. Rohan Dennis, (AUS), at 1:37.39

9. Tony Martin, (GER), at 1:39.88

10. Jan Tratnik, (SLO), at 1:43.45

The elite men’s individual time trial course at the world road championships in Bergen, Norway was by no means easy. The 31km course navigated two 16km laps around the city, but before completing the second lap, the riders turned and tackled Mount Fløyen (3.4km at 9.1%) to the finish. Many riders choose to swap from their time trial bike to a road bike at the bottom of the climb. The UCI had set-up a designated zone for this.

Due to the lap format of the race, the riders went off in waves with all of the top contenders in the last wave. Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) went off in the third wave of six and opted not to do a bike change. He flew up the climb and set the best time of 46:24.

Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands), who started in the fourth group, opted switch to a road bike at the bottom of the climb and was able to beat Tratnik’s time by nearly 15 seconds.

When the riders from the fifth group began to come through the finish, the times began to fall. Nelson Oliveira (Portugal), who switched to a road bike for the final climb, set a new best time of 46:09. He would only be in the hot seat for a few minutes before he received a scare. Gianni Moscon (Italy) came charging up the hill and stopped the clock 97-hundredths of a second slower. The Italian opted not to change his bike at the bottom of the hill.

2015 world individual time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) pulled himself inside and out up the final climb and stopped the clock a mere 23-hundredths of a second slower than the time of leader Oliveira. At the moment, the top-three was separated by under a second.

The final group of the day included all of the heavy hitters. After all of the final riders were out on course, rain began to fall.

Roglic was one of the few riders in the final group to switch to a road bike at the bottom of the climb and it paid-off for the Tour de France stage winner. The former ski jumper stopped the clock with a time of 45:38, the first rider to go under the 46-minute mark.

Froome, who decided to compete in the individual time trial at the world championships due to the tough finishing climb was off the mark at the time checks out on course and seemed not be in for a shot at a medal. However, he turned up the power on the climb and stopped the clock a preliminary second.

It did not take long after Dumoulin started to realize he was on a golden day. The Team Sunweb rider, who led his team to victory on Sunday in the world team time trial championship, was flying through the rain. He set the fastest time through all of the time checks out on course. As Dumoulin charged to the finish line atop Mount Fløyen he nearly caught the rider that had started a minute and a half in front of him. That rider was none other than Froome.

Four-time world ITT champion and defending champion Tony Martin (Germany) did not have a great day. He fought valiantly through the rain on the rolling laps and looked to still be in with a shot at a medal as he began the final climb. He suffered on the steep grades though and finished the day down in ninth.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) started his day setting quick times out on course, but crashed midway through his ride. Blood was seen running down his knee and he finished in eighth.

American Tejay van Garderen finished in 26th, nearly three minutes down on Dumoulin. U.S. national individual time trial champion Joey Rosskopf finished in 41st.

