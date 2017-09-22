2017 Worlds: Cosnefroy of France wins U23 road race title

Benoit Cosnefroy of France captured the UCI Under-23 World Road Race Championship in damp conditions on Friday in Bergen, Norway. The Frenchman bridged to solo leader Lennard Kämna in the final 10 kilometers and outsprinted the German to take the rainbow bands. Michael Svengaard (Denmark) led home a reduced bunch three seconds later to take the bronze medal.

Chaos ensued as the riders climbed Salmon Hill for the final time. The peloton was bringing back a threatening lead group when Kämna attacked. The Team Sunweb rider bridged and passed the leaders and was alone over the top of the climb. He was joined by Cosnefroy on the descent and the duo worked well together to hold off the chasing peloton.

Consnefroy was forced to lead the final couple of kilometers with Kämna clearly on the limit unable to pull through. As the duo entered the finishing straight, the peloton was hot on their heels and Consnefroy led out the sprint.

Kämna didn’t put up a fight and Consnefroy became world champion. It’s great redemption for newly signed Ag2r-La Mondiale rider, as he finished runner-up at both the U23 French national road race championships and U23 European road race championships.

Top 10

1. Benoit Cosnefroy (France), in 04:48:23

2. Lennard Kämna (Germany), at 00:00

3. Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark), at 00:03

4. Oliver Wood (Great Britain), at 00:03

5. Vincenzo Albanese (Italy), at 00:03

6. Damien Touze (France), at 00:03

7. Max Kanter (Germany), at 00:03

8. Michal Paluta (Poland), at 00:03

9. Mark Downey (Ireland), at 00:03

10. Anders Skaarseth (Norway), at 00:03

The under-23 men’s world road race championship is watched closely, as it is used as an indicator of what may happen in the elite men’s race. The Espoir men completed 10 laps of the 17.9-kilometer circuit for a total of 191 kilometers. The circuit included the 1.5-kilometer long Salmon Hill, which peaked 10.7 kilometers from the finish.

Atsushi Oka (Japan), Jose Fernandes (Portugal), Vasili Strokau (Belarus), Gustav Hoog (Sweden), Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea) attacked on the opening lap and built an advantage of over a minute to the peloton. Seven more riders had bridged to the leaders by lap three, creating a lead group of 12. The team of the host nation, Norway, took up the responsibility of setting tempo at the front of the peloton.

As the laps worn on, the riders in the breakaway began to feel the fatigue of being in the lead. At the end of the sixth lap, nine riders remained in the lead and American Brandon McNulty had attacked out of the peloton. The gap between the leaders and the peloton was just over a minute.

McNulty bridged to the leaders right as Salmon Hill began, but the peloton was right behind. However, the silver medalist in the time trial on Tuesday did not give up and attacked over the top of the leaders. This move sparked interest in the peloton and soon a lead group of eight riders had formed. Patrick Muller (Switzerland), Jai Hindley (Australia), Pavel Sivakov (Russia), Rasmus Tiller (Norway), Gustav Hoog (Sweden), Scott Davies (Great Britain), and Yevgeniy Gidich (Kazakhstan) joined McNulty.

With two laps remaining, six riders were left in the lead with Hoog and McNulty dropped. Spain had taken charge in the peloton and as they crossed the line to begin the penultimate lap, the gap the leaders was a mere 23 seconds.

The race was all back together with 31 kilometers to go.

Many riders tried their hand at attacking up the road, but nothing stuck and it was altogether entering the final lap.

Early in the final lap, five riders broke away. They were Valentin Madouas and Benjamin Thomas (France), Wilmar Zapata (Colombia), Mauricio Moreira (Uraguay), and Michael Storer (Australia).

Kämna bridged to the leaders at the bottom of Salmon Hill and went straight through the leaders. At the top of the climb he held a small advantage, as riders attacked out of the peloton.

With 7km to go Cosnefroy, who had attacked just as the peloton crested the climb, made the junction with Kämna. Zapata was alone in third, but the peloton was breathing down his neck.

Kämna forced Cosnefroy to lead the last couple of kilometers, as the peloton bore down on the leading duo having swept-up Zapata. Into the final finishing straight, the peloton was right behind the leaders, but they would simply run out of road to catch.

Cosenefroy sprinted from the lead and Kämna didn’t have the legs to contest the Frenchman, not even attempting to pass him.

Svengaard won the reduced bunch sprint a few seconds later to claim the bronze medal ahead of Oliver Wood of Great Britain.

The top American on the day was Will Barta who finished in 54th in a group 1:50 behind the winner.

