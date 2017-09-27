VN podcast, ep. 52: Worlds, banned beards, and Froome vs. Dumoulin

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

It was a three-Pete! The world championships in Bergen, Norway finished up over the weekend and Peter Sagan took home his third rainbow in a row. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison discuss whether WorldTour riders should be allowed in the U23 race, how the American women could have factored in the finale, whether Tom Dumoulin’s TT win is a bad sign for Chris Froome, and more. Plus, a deep discussion of a Belgian team’s new beard ban.

