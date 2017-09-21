VN podcast, ep. 51: Interbike special with Eisenhart, Clif team, Tetrick

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN Interviews podcast: Nathan Haas can sing We talk with Nathan Haas about racing against Peter Sagan, his imminent move to Katusha, and the almost-collapse of Cannondale-Drapac.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

We’re live from Interbike! So, of course, it’s time to play some games.

Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison quiz TJ Eisenhart on classic quotes, Alison Tetrick on her Alison expertise, and the Clif Bar team on its Luna Chix heritage. Plus, your host’s favorite tech from cycling’s annual tradeshow.

