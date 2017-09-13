VN podcast, ep. 50: Was Vuelta the best grand tour of 2017?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Did Chris Froome let Alberto Contador win on the Angliru? Was the Vuelta a España better than the Giro d’Italia this season? Should Jonathan Vaughters become an assistant professor? These questions, and many more, possibly answered on this week’s podcast.

Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison are joined by European correspondent Andrew Hood for an on-the-ground perspective from the Vuelta. Then, we talk about Cannondale’s new sponsor, and what cycling feat Froome should attempt next.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.