VN pod, ep. 49: Vuelta; Talansky retirement; Cannondale crowdfunding

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast, ep. 48: Can Cannondale-Drapac survive? We talk to Jonathan Vaughters as well as riders Joe Dombrowski and Michael Woods about their troubled Cannondale team.

Who is “Superman” Lopez, and how did he get that great nickname? The young Colombian has already won two stages of the Vuelta a España and could take another before the week is out. Could he make it on to the podium? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, Spencer Powlison and Andrew Hood have some hot takes on the final grand tour of the season and its feared stage to the top of the Angliru.

Then, a chat with Toms Skuijns about the uncertainty that hovers over Cannondale-Drapac and discussion of Andrew Talansky’s surprise retirement announcement.

