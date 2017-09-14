VN Interviews podcast: Nathan Haas can sing

Welcome to the VeloNews podcast. If this episode sounds a little different, that’s because it is. We’ve launched a new series that is devoted to interviews with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

Did you know Nathan Haas can sing? In the first episode of our new interview series, Caley Fretz sits down with Dimension Data’s smiling Australian to talk about racing against Peter Sagan, Haas’s imminent move to Katusha, and the almost-collapse of Cannondale-Drapac (Note: This episode was recorded right before the team was saved.) Plus, a look at Haas’s charitable efforts with the Girona Gala, which raises money for Qhubeka, and his favorite circus acts.