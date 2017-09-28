VeloNews Interviews podcast: Jeremy Powers on fatherhood

Welcome to the VeloNews podcast. If this episode sounds a little different, that’s because it is. We’ve launched a new series that is devoted to interviews with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

For the second episode of our new interview series, Caley Fretz sits down with cyclocross star Jeremy Powers.”There’s no question there’s static there,” Powers says of his relationship with former protegé Stephen Hyde. So how does it feel when the apprentice becomes the master? Caley Fretz sits down with cyclocross star Powers to talk about fatherhood, his relationship with Hyde, and the little Belgium that is Western Massachusetts cyclocross.

