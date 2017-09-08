Week in Tech: Adidas glasses, a Wolf Tooth remote, and more

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Two new active lifestyle Adidas sunglasses

Adidas’s sport sunglasses models balance performance and lifestyle for on and off the bike style. The Wayfinder and Beyonder feature adjustable nose pads and gripped inside temples for a stable fit and are made of a lightweight and durable material exclusive to Adidas. They’re offered in seven colors and a variety of scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses. The frames are prescription-ready with direct in-frame glazing or clip-in inserts. Both are available for $99.

Wolf Tooth Sustain ReMote for Reverb droppers

Wolf Tooth’s Sustain remote lever is designed for hydraulic-actuated dropper posts, including RockShox’s Reverb. Wolf Tooth says the Sustain offers a better ergonomic design and smoother action compared to the Reverb’s lever. It features improved tactile feedback, accelerated return speed, and reduced lever throw. The Sustain mechanism leaves the internal brake untouched while simplifying Reverb Stealth seat posts by freeing up significant space inside the post.

Bike travel case made easy from Topeak

Topeak launched the new PakGo X bike case at Eurobike. It features an upright design and four large multi-directional wheels for easy rolling. The luggage-like design features a built-in TSA lock and carrying handles for easy mobility. The case is made from a polycarbonate material that provides strength and abrasion resistance without adding extra weight (the case weighs 26.5 pounds). Internally, the case includes a removable mounting stand that is compatible with quick release and 12mm thru axles. It can fit road and time trial bikes along with some hard tail mountain bikes and will be available in late January 2018 for $850.

7Mesh launches WK2 women’s bib shorts with Pull2P technology

The new WK2 women’s bib shorts feature a supportive, yoga-style waistband with easy-stretch bib shorts that make for quick mid-ride pit stops. The Pull2P design uses crisscrossing straps at the back so the shorts can be pulled down without unclipping, unzipping, or undressing first. Beyond bathroom break accessibility, the WK2 bibs offer 7mesh’s Clean Finish Construction that eliminates chafe points and are made with the Road Performance Max chamois found in the original WK1 shorts. The bib shorts have raw edge leg hems with printed leg grippers for a secure and comfortable fit as well.

