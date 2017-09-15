Vermeulen to replace Bookwalter at 2017 Worlds

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) will replace Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) in the elite men’s road race for Team USA at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, USA Cycling announced on Friday. The elite men’s road race is set to take place September 24. USA Cycling’s selection committee had previously named Vermeulen as the first reserve after the squad was announced last week.

“After speaking with Brent and his medical team, we collectively decided it would be better for him to not race the UCI Road World Championships,” Jim Miller, USA Cycling Vice President of High Performance, said. “Brent is still suffering from post-concussion symptoms and it does not make sense to put him at risk.”

Bookwalter crashed heavily into a parked car on stage four of the recent Tour of Britain. The peloton came around a tight corner and found a car parked on the course. The BMC Racing rider was forced to abandon the race.

“The pride I feel every time I put on the USA kit is nearly indescribable and something I’ve never taken for granted,” Bookwalter said. “I’m sad that I won’t be able to line-up and represent America at Worlds but I know Alexey Vermeulen will be a great addition to the squad. This whole situation only makes me hungrier to get back into the Stars and Stripes.”

Updated Elite Men’s Team

Nate Brown (Covington, Tenn./Cannondale-Drapac)

Alex Howes (Boulder, Colo./Cannondale-Drapac)

Kiel Reijnen (Bainbridge Island, Wash./Trek-Segafredo)

Joey Rosskopf (Decatur, Ga./BMC Racing)*

Tejay Van Garderen (Aspen, Colo./BMC Racing)*

Alexey Vermeulen (Pinckney, Mich./LottoNL-Jumbo)

*denotes riders also competing in the individual time trial