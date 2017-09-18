Van Baarle leaves Cannondale-Drapac for Sky

PARIS (AFP) — Promising all-rounder Dylan van Baarle will race with Sky next season, home of the reigning Tour de France and Vuelta a España champion Chris Froome. The British team confirmed the transfer Monday.

The 25-year-old Dutchman won the Tour of Britain in 2014 and is known for his powerful riding over challenging cobblestone terrain found in the spring classics.

Van Baarle, who joins after a five-year stint with Cannondale-Drapac, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve raced against Team Sky for the last four years and you can see it’s maybe the best team in the peloton.”

Cannondale-Drapac was in limbo for a couple weeks at the end of August when a key sponsor withdrew. The team raised some money with a crowdfunding effort and then inked a deal with EF Education First for three years.

Van Baarle was also sixth place at Tour of Flanders 2016 and fourth at De Ronde this season.

“My aim would be to target the big classics like the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix. I could get good results in short tours too, because I’m good at time trialling.

“I think Team Sky is a great place to help me do that.”