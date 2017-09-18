UHC beefs up roster with Tvetcov and Marcotte

UnitedHealthcare signed two stalwarts of the domestic pro scene, Serghei Tvetcov and Eric Marcotte, for the 2018 season.

Tvetcov, 28, won stage 3 and was second overall at the inaugural Colorado Classic in August. The Romanian also finished third overall at the 2014 USA Pro Challenge. He leaves the Jelly Belly Continental team, which he raced for in 2013 and 2014. He also did a two-year stint with Androni Giocattoli in 2015 and 2016.

“This move is a huge step up in my career,” Tvetcov said. “My goal is to peak in May and after that focus on the Utah and Colorado races, in which I have been very close to the overall win. For now, I look forward to meeting my new team.”

Marcotte won U.S. national road championships in 2014 and went on to take the Stars and Stripes jersey in the 2015 criterium national championships the following season. The 37-year-old comes to UHC after one season with Cylance, where his best result was second in stage 4 of the Joe Martin stage race.

“For me, this is a great opportunity to be with one of the top programs out there,” Marcotte said. “It’s very well-run and organized, as well as competitive in all events.”

He’ll be reunited with Travis McCabe, who finished second to Marcotte at 2014 road nationals when they both rode for SmartStop.

“Travis is like my brother,” Marcotte added. “We are really close. It’s been great to be a part of his success in the beginning and see him continue to progress. Now we cross paths again, and I hope to contribute to more of the same kind of successes.”

Preliminary UnitedHealthcare 2018 men’s roster

Janier Acevedo

Carlos Alzate

Alex Cataford

Jonny Clarke

Daniel Eaton

Sebastian Haedo

Adrian Hegyvary

Daniel Jaramillo

Luke Keough

Gavin Mannion

Eric Marcotte

Travis McCabe

Lachlan Norris

Tanner Putt

Serghei Tvetcov