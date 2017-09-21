Stapleton elected to UCI Management Committee

Bob Stapleton, the Chairman of the Board of USA Cycling, was elected to the UCI Management Committee on Thursday as a representative from the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI), which is the Continental Confederation for the Caribbean and Central, North and South America.

“This is an important time for our sport as there is a real opportunity to make meaningful progress in men’s and women’s cycling,” Stapleton said. “I look forward to enacting positive changes which will help cycling reach its full potential.”

The election comes in concurrence with the UCI Congress at the road world championships in Bergen, Norway. David Lappartient of France defeated incumbent Brian Cookson for the UCI presidency. Elections for the president and management committee are held every four years. The UCI Management Committee is the executive body that manages the sport of Cycling’s International Federation.

In January 2007, Stapleton took over ownership of the T-Mobile team, which at the time was under a dark cloud with the Operación Puerto scandal. Stapleton turned the program around and created one of the winnest cycling teams in history with High Road Sports. The team oversaw the development and emergence of Mark Cavendish. Cavendish’s most successful seasons were under the High Road program.

“We know Mr. Lappartient well and have a very constructive working relationship,” Derek Bouchard-Hall, CEO of USA Cycling, said. “We look forward to working closely with him and the entirety of the UCI leadership team to drive further progress in the sport. We would also like to express our gratitude to Brian Cookson. He came to lead the organization during a difficult period and had an enormous, positive impact.”