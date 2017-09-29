Slipstream adds sprinter Sacha Modolo for 2018

Slipstream Sports has bolstered its outlook for the sprints and classics by signing Sacha Modolo for 2018. The Italian has two Giro d’Italia stage wins to his credit and recently dashed to third in Coppa Bernocchi.

“The move to Slipstream is a big change, but it’s exactly what I need,” said Modolo. “After four years with Giuseppe Saronni, who I want to thank, and at 30 years old, I was looking for new motivation, and I found it in this team.”

Modolo leaves the Saronni-directed UAE Team Emirates squad, formerly Lampre-Merida.

Over his eight-year career, Modolo was especially prolific in Chinese races. He won eight stages at Tour of Qinghai Lake and the overall at Tour of Hainan. In the 2015 Giro, he won stages 13 and 17, both bunch sprints.

He has yet to win a one-day WorldTour race but was sixth at Tour of Flanders and 10th at Gent-Wevelgem in 2017.

“I’m proud of all of my victories, but I’m most proud of the two stages at the Giro d’Italia and the win at Tour de Suisse in front of Peter Sagan,” said Modolo. “This year, I was sixth at Tour of Flanders, and that was also very special.”

Modolo reverses the trend of Italian riders leaving the U.S. team, which will be EF Education First-Drapac in 2017. Three of his compatriots, Davide Villella, Davide Formolo, and Alberto Bettiol, have signed with other outfits for 2018.

Slipstream is also losing notable classics rider and sprinter Dylan van Baarle to Team Sky next season. Modolo should have a chance to fill the hole left by the Dutchman’s departure. Alongside Sep Vanmarcke, the team has two cards to play in the northern classics next spring.