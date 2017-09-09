Groenewegen holds off Ewan, Boom retains lead

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) held off Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) to land the seventh and penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain on Saturday as Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) retained the overall lead by eight seconds.

Ewan was denied a fourth stage win in this year’s race by Groenewegen at the rain-drenched finish in Cheltenham after a 185km (115mi) ride from Hemel Hempstead.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Date), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) launched the final attack in the last 10 kilometers and pulled out a small gap. However, the peloton was back together for the final kilometer, which included two sharp turns.

Groenewegen came through unscathed to take victory ahead of a fast-finishing Ewan and prevented teammate Boom’s rivals taking the vital bonus seconds.

Boom will begin Sunday’s final stage from Worcester to Cardiff in front of BMC Racing’s Stefan Kung, while Boom’s LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Victor Campenaerts is nine seconds back and Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka a further second adrift.

Top-5 stage 7

1. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), in 04:26:58.

2. Ewan Caleb (Orica-Scott), at 00:00.

3. Brenton Jones (JLT Condor), at 00:00.

4. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), at 00:00.

5. Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), at 00:00.

Top-5 GC after stage 7

1. Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), in 26:37:28.

2. Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) at +00:08.

3. Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), at +00:09.

4. Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), at +00:10.

5. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), at +00:14.