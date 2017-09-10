Diego Ulissi wins GP Montréal out of breakaway

Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) used his quick finishing speed to take the first one-day race victory of his career on Sunday at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Montréal. Jesus Herrada (Movistar) finished second and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) rounded out the podium in third.

“I’m really very happy with this victory,” Ulissi said. “After the Tour de France I continued working hard because I really wanted to try and clinch this race, which is particularly suited to my skills. Last year I arrived third behind two champions like Van Avermaet and Sagan.

“This year I told myself that if I arrived with them I would get beaten again, so I decided to race on the attack. My teammates were fantastic, especially Marcato and Conti, who worked the flanks and checked my adversaries, finally pushing to the limit in the main break. Sometimes to win you have to risk losing it all, and I was determined to achieve success all the way, today.”

A group of six riders, with Ulissi included, was able to escape the peloton’s grasp in the closing laps of the 12.1km (7.5mi) circuit around Montréal, which was contested 17 times. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) made a bid for glory with less than 2 kilometers to go, but he would not have the legs to go the distance, as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) drove the chase out of the breakaway. Ulissi was able to win the sprint and improve on his third place showing from the year before. Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) brought home the peloton, followed by world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Top-15 GP Montréal

1. Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates), in 05:22:29

2. Jesus Herrada (Movistar), at 00:00.

3. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), at +00:00.

4. Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale), at 00:00.

5. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), at +00:00.

6. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), at +00:06.

7. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), at +00:11.

8. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), at +00:16.

9. Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), at +00:16.

10. Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac), at +00:16.

11. Alexis Vuilleermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale), at +00:16.

12. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), at +00:16.

13. Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), at +00:16.

14. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), at +00:16.

15. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), at +00:16.