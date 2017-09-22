Degenkolb hospitalized due to ‘breathing problems’

BERGEN, Norway (AFP) — German one-day classics specialist John Degenkolb has been hospitalized with a breathing problem, Trek-Segafredo revealed on Friday. The 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner was forced out of last week’s Tour of Denmark and following tests was admitted to hospital.

In a statement, Trek team doctor Jens Hinder said: “In the last races he did, John suffered from breathing problems and a serious lack of power that prevented him to perform at his level.

“His condition was not improving enough over the last week, so we decided he had to undergo more profound examinations of his heart and lungs. John is feeling relatively well but has been hospitalized pending the results of these examinations. We will publish an update on his condition as soon as we have more information.”

Degenkolb’s career has stalled somewhat since a stunning 2015 when he won two of the five prestigious ‘Monument’ one-day races, adding Milan-San Remo to his Paris-Roubaix success. This stall is partially due to the horrific training crash he was involved in prior to the 2016 season when he was on Team Giant-Alpecin.

The 28-year-old was due to be Germany’s team leader at the world championship road race in Bergen, Norway on Sunday but pulled out last week due to his breathing problems. This problem had already him forced out of the recent Vuelta a Espana after just four stages.