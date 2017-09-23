Trek CXC Cup: Van der Poel, Compton overcome heat to take wins

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his winning ways in the U.S., taking victory in the UCI C2 event at the Trek CXC Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. European Champion Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) finished second and Vincent Baestaens (Beobank–Corendon) made it an all European podium in third.

“It was very, very hot, and there’s no shade here at all,” van der Poel said. “It was really a fight against the (elements). The heat is something you can’t do anything about. Of course you go in with some ice to start with. After one lap your body is at a too-high temperature and it’s really a battle against the heat.”

The riders dealt with temperatures in the 90s and the same is expected for Sunday’s world cup race.

Unlike Jingle Cross, where van der Poel led from the start for a solo victory, the pack remained a tight line for the first few laps. Van der Poel gradually applied more pressure as the minutes ticked away and started to shed riders from the lead group.

With six laps to go, only Aerts could match van der Poel’s pace. Two laps later, he too lost grip on van der Poel, who was the 2015 men’s elite cyclocross world champion. With first and second places established, the battle for third remained animated between Baestaens and Eli Iserbyt (Marlux-Napolean Games). Baestaens finally got the best of the men’s 2016 under-23 cyclocross world champion.

Among the riders in the field of 58 men who did not finish the race were Kerry Werner (Factory CX Team), who won the season’s opening C2 race at Rochester Cyclocross, and France’s Steve Chainel (Team Chazal/Canyon), who was last year’s C2 winner at Trek CX Cup and won the C2 event last week at Jingle Cross.

World Champion Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) opted not to race and to instead rest his legs in preparation for Sunday’s world cup race in Waterloo.

Top 10

1. Mathieu Van Der Poel, (NED), 1:01:26

2. Toon Aerts, (BEL), 1:01:48

3. Vincent Baestaens, (BEL), 1:01:54

4. Eli Iserbyt, (BEL), 1:01:59

5. Corne Van Kessel, (NED), 1:02:28

6. Tim Merlier, (BEL), 1:02:38

7. Tobin Ortenblad, (USA), 1:02:50

8. Ian Field, (GBR), 1:03:15

9. Thijs Aerts, (BEL), 1:03:28

10. Tom Meeusen, (BEL) , 1:03:36

Compton overcomes heat, injury to win

Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache), repeated for the top spot on the podium in Friday’s race after also winning the C2 race in Waterloo last year. She took a solid win over Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles), a two-time Belgian cyclocross national champion, by 18 seconds. Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Sas Macogep Aquisio) finished third at 32 second back.

“It’s a challenging course,” said Compton at the line. “I like it. I thought it was good. I flatted with a lap and a half to go, so I rode all that off-camber stuff on a flat. I didn’t want to dump it, so I did like a one-foot-out and tried to control it. And then I ran it, just because it is easier.”

Early in the race, it looked like the field of 46 riders could be a battle to the line between Compton and world champion Sanne Cant (Beobank Corendon), as they gapped the field and traded turns at the front. Compton excelled on many of the course’s technical features, including a tricky set of steps that she was able to ride on every lap. Cant tried to follow, but on lap three she bobbled on the steps and went over her handlebars. After a slow remount, Cant eased her pace and gave up the chase.

Behind, Sels and Bruneau soon swept up Cant and positioned themselves for podium finishes. Despite a flat with 1.5 laps to go, Compton held on for the victory.

The win offered some redemption for Compton after a crash took her out of contention at the Jingle Cross World Cup in Iowa City last weekend. Following several days of recovery, the C2 race at Trek CXC Cup was Compton’s first big effort since Jingle Cross.

“Today is the first effort after Iowa, so maybe I should have done some openers yesterday,” Compton said. But I figured today was a really good opener. I was a bit unsure of how my shoulder would handle the bumps and barriers. So far so good. I might be sore tomorrow,” she added. “Some of the hard-pack turns are tricky because they are really, really slick under a layer of dust. So you think you can hit it fast, but realistically you have to be careful.

“I was disappointed with myself in Iowa for crashing on that descent. I made a mistake. That was my fault. I hurt myself, so I had to deal with that. But it is bike racing, it happens. I just try to move on and do the best I can. A little recovery tomorrow and hopefully I feel good on Sunday. And hopefully I can deal with the heat.”

Women Full Results

1. Katherine Compton, (USA), 0:46:48

2. Loes Sels, (BEL), 0:47:06

3. Christel Ferrier Bruneau, (CAN), 0:47:20

4. Nikki Brammeier, (GBR), 0:47:34

5. Crystal Anthony, (USA), 0:47:40

6. Courtenay Mcfadden, (USA), 0:47:58

7. Kaitlin Keough, (USA), 0:48:05

8. Rebecca Fahringer, (USA), 0:48:23

9. Lucie Chainel, (FRA), 0:48:31

10. Elle Anderson, (USA), 0:48:35

11. Amanda Nauman, (USA), 0:49:05

12. Emily Kachorek, (USA), 0:49:33

13. Arley Kemmerer, (USA), 0:49:49

14. Kim Hurst, (NZL), 0:50:21

15. Rachel Rubino, (USA), 0:50:57

16. Sofia Gomez Villafane, (ARG), 0:51:12

17. Rebecca Gross, (USA), 0:51:38

18. Emma Swartz, (USA), 0:51:46

19. Julie Wright, (USA), 0:51:56

20. Sunny Gilbert, (USA), 0:51:59

21. Natasha Elliott, (CAN), 0:52:03

22. Nicole Mertz, (USA), 0:52:14

23. Lily Williams, (USA), 0:52:50

24. Carol Seipp, (USA), 0:53:10

25. Regina Legge, (USA), 0:53:54

26. Raylyn Nuss, (USA), 0:54:17

27. Katie Isermann, (USA), 0:54:54

28. Maria Larkin, (IRL)

29. Turner Ramsay, (USA)

30. Sarah Szefi, (USA)

31. Siobhan Kelly, (CAN)

32. Ruby West, (CAN)

33. Kelli Richter, (USA)

34. Emily Molden, (USA)

35. Jodie Prestine, (USA)

36. Anna Schappert, (CAN)

37. Alexandra Campbellforte, (USA)

38. Elisabeth Reinkordt, (USA)

39. Anya Malarski, (USA)

40. Lindsay Knight, (USA)

41. Kelsey Devereaux, (USA)

42. Helen Wyman, (GBR)

Men Full Results