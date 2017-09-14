Cavendish won’t race Norway worlds

Former world road race champion Mark Cavendish announced Thursday that he won’t be lining up with the British team to race 2017 worlds in Bergen, Norway, September 24.

He posted a statement explaining that the shoulder injury sustained during the Tour de France was still healing.

“I’m gutted to say I won’t be representing Great Britain this year at World Road Championships in Bergen, Norway,” the Dimension Data rider wrote. “It was a goal I’d set to try and win this year, on a course that suits me at my peak.”

Cavendish finished second at 2016 worlds in Doha, Qatar. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the title that day, his second consecutive rainbow jersey.

Longtime rivals in sprint finishes, Cavendish and Sagan tangled in the Tour’s stage 4 finish. The Brit broke his shoulder, and the race jury kicked Sagan out of the Tour for what it deemed to be unsafe sprinting.

Cavendish returned to racing on home soil in the OVO Energy Tour of Britain but was not himself, finishing well off the pace. He abandoned the eight-stage race on the final day.

Sagan, on the other hand, will be a top favorite for worlds having just won the Grand Prix de Quebec.