Britain stage 2: Viviani wins after Boasson Hagen relegated

LONDON (AFP) — Sky’s Elia Viviani won stage 2 at the Tour of Britain on Monday after Edvald Boasson Hagen was relegated for improper sprinting after crossing the finish line first.

Boasson Hagen, who was also edged out in a photo-finish in Sunday’s opening stage, had already donned the leader’s green jersey on the podium before Monday’s gut-wrenching decision was made.

Viviani gestured angrily to the Norwegian after crossing the line in second, feeling he had been impeded.

The Dimension Data rider had started his sprint down the middle but moved left, failing to leave Viviani space along the barriers.

More than 40 minutes after the stage finished, it was confirmed the Italian had won and also taken the green jersey because of the 10-second time bonus given to the stage winner.

Boasson Hagen, a two-time Tour of Britain winner, had been released by leadout man Mark Renshaw with just under 200 meters left in the 211-kilometer route and held off the challenge of Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen.

Groenewegen moved up to second after Boasson Hagen’s misery and Fernando Gaviria was third.

Several riders attacked, including a late effort from Belgian puncheur Philippe Gilbert, who was reeled in with 5km to go.