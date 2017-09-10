Boom wins Britain overall, as Boasson Hagen takes final stage

LONDON (AFP) – Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) clinched his second Tour of Britain title after Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won the final stage in Cardiff on Sunday.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen powered clear with three kilometers remaining in the 180km (111.8mi) eighth stage from Worcester. Dutchman Boom finished in the peloton to win by eight seconds from Boasson Hagen, who moved ahead of Switzerland’s Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).

“It feels good to finally get this victory,” Boasson Hagen said. “We had a plan from the beginning of the day for me to try to attack with two or three kilometers to go.”

Top-10 stage 8

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), in +04:19:00.

2. Ariel Richeze (Quick-Step Floors), at +00:00.

3. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), at +00:00.

4. Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott), at +00:00.

5. Brenton Jones (JLT Condor), at +00:00.

6. Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), at +00:00.

7. Floris Gerts (BMC Racing Team), at +00:00.

8. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), at +00:00.

9. Jonas Koch (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), at +00:00.

10. Elia Vivani (Team Sky), at +00:00.

Top-10 Final GC

1. Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), in 30:56:24.

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), at +00:08.

3. Stefan Küng (BMC Racing), at +00:10.

4. Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo). at +00:13.

5. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), at +00:18.

6. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), at +00:18.

7. THOMASGeraint(Team Sky), at +00:24.

8. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), at +00:25.

9. Owain Doull (Team Sky), at +00:33.

10. Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac), at +00:38.