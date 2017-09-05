Andrew Talansky announces retirement from pro cycling

Andrew Talansky, one of the most successful American GC riders over the past five years, announced his retirement from professional cycling Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Californian posted the news on his Instagram account. He said, “I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that.”

Talansky was fifth overall in last year’s Vuelta a España. He also won the 2014 Critérium du Dauphiné and was second overall in Paris-Nice the year prior. His best result in 2017 was a win in stage 5 of the Amgen Tour of California, a win that snapped his Cannondale-Drapac team’s winless drought in the WorldTour.

The future of his Cannondale-Drapac team is in jeopardy. Management company Slipstream sports announced that the team might fold at the end of 2017 due to a sponsorship shortfall. It is currently running a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to raise $7 million.