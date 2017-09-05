  1. Home » News » Andrew Talansky announces retirement from pro cycling

Andrew Talansky announces retirement from pro cycling

By VeloNews.com Published

Just a little excited for Cannodale's first WorldTour win of the year, Andrew Talansky celebrated on the podium at stage 5 of the Amgen Tour. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Andrew Talansky, one of the most successful American GC riders over the past five years, announced his retirement from professional cycling Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Californian posted the news on his Instagram account. He said, “I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that.”

After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.

A post shared by Andrew Talansky (@andrewtalansky) on

Talansky was fifth overall in last year’s Vuelta a España. He also won the 2014 Critérium du Dauphiné and was second overall in Paris-Nice the year prior. His best result in 2017 was a win in stage 5 of the Amgen Tour of California, a win that snapped his Cannondale-Drapac team’s winless drought in the WorldTour.

The future of his Cannondale-Drapac team is in jeopardy. Management company Slipstream sports announced that the team might fold at the end of 2017 due to a sponsorship shortfall. It is currently running a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to raise $7 million.

