American Ruth Winder will ride for Sunweb in 2018

Team Sunweb has added another American to its roster for 2018. Ruth Winder will join her compatriot Coryn Rivera on the Dutch team for her first full-time European campaign.

Winder, 24, won the Joe Martin Stage Race in April and was third at U.S. national road championships in June. She also won two stages at Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic, leading to victories in both the general classification and points classification.

“I’m really excited to join the team and race full-time in Europe,” said Winder, who currently lives in Colorado. “I feel like I am developing more and more as a climber and hope that this brings added value to the team.

“I have always admired Team Sunweb for their professional structure and the way they race. They go into a race with a clear plan and always have a good time on the bike, and at the same time achieve their goals, which is the perfect combination.”

She showed off her climbing chops throughout the season, riding for UnitedHealthcare. Winder was best young rider at Tour of the Gila. She was also an instrumental support rider for Katie Hall, who came one second shy of winning the Amgen Tour of California overall.

“We saw her race for the first time at the Tour of California and immediately knew that she would be a rider that would fit into our team,” Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans added. “She rides aggressively, likes to attack, has a big engine and is a complete all-round talent.”