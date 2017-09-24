2017 Worlds: Moscon disqualified for ‘sticky bottle’

Italian Gianni Moscon has been disqualified from his original 29th place finish in the elite men’s race at the 2017 UCI World Road Championships on Sunday in Bergen, Norway after taking an extended pull from the team car.

The 25-year-old was involved in a crash at the end of the penultimate lap along with Sebastien Henao (Colombia). The two are teammates on Team Sky. The Colombian was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries, but Moscon managed to rejoin the peloton. He would end up bridging to a late-race attack by Julian Alaphilippe (France) on the final ascent of Salmon Hill and the duo would only be caught in the final couple kilometers.

Video emerged after the race that Moscon’s comeback to the peloton was due to an extended “sticky bottle” from the Italian team’s support car.

In 2015, Italian Vincenzo Nibali was disqualified from the Vuelta a Espana on stage two for also taking an extended two from his team car while attempting to rejoin the peloton.

