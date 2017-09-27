VeloNews magazine — October 2017

Cyclocross season has arrived! Sure, the first two rounds of World Cup action were held in sweltering Midwestern heat, but if you leaf through the October issue of VeloNews magazine, you’ll feel a chilly blast of autumnal racing action.

We devoted the cover as well as a feature story to the developing duel between world champion Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel. The two have been fierce foes for much of their young lives. One Dutch, one Belgian, their rivalry rages on — but for how long?

Although van der Poel ruled the first two rounds of World Cup racing, which were held on U.S. soil, America has a new king of cyclocross. Unlike his European counterparts, Stephen Hyde grew up on freestyle BMX, bike shop jobs, and a vagabond lifestyle. Now the national cyclocross champion, Hyde has become one of America’s most talented racers.

This issue also tells the stories of two pro racers whose influence has extended beyond the race course. American pro cyclocross has been rudderless since the collapse of the U.S. Gran Prix in 2013. Former U.S. national champion Ryan Trebon may be the unlikely captain, heading up the new Sho-Air US Cup-CX series. On the other side of the pond, British champion Helen Wyman hopes to be the woman who can fix the problems cropping up in the increasingly popular discipline.

Naturally, with all of this ‘cross content, we’ve tested two race bikes in Service Course that are tuned to handle high speeds, technical handling, and lung-busting efforts.

Still aren’t sold on ‘cross? Not to worry, the October issue also includes an in-depth look at how the Vuelta a España has become cycling’s most dramatic and unpredictable race. Plus, we examine Canyon Bicycles’ controversial arrival in the U.S. market. How will the market respond to the consumer-direct sales model?

