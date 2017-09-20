Home » Gallery » 2017 Worlds gallery: Dumoulin wins elite men’s time trial
2017 Worlds gallery: Dumoulin wins elite men’s time trial
Sep. 20, 2017
Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Bike change zone There was a bike change zone on course for those riders who wanted to switch from a time trial bike to a road bike for the climb up Mont Floyen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Britton bike change Reminiscent of a scene from the pits of a cyclocross race Rob Britton made a quick switch of equipment during the time trail. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Mount Floyen Jasha Sutterlin went under the banner marking the start of the climb up Mount Floyen with plenty of fans on hand to cheer him on. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Oliviera Nelson Oliveira was in the hot-seat for most of the day but ended up finishing in fourth place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Lutsenko bike change Alexey Lutsenko changed bikes at the base of the climb and finished the time trail in 28th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Lampaert Yves Lampaert navigated a steep switchback on his time trail bike. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Moscon Gianni Moscon continued to show his variety of skills on the bike by finishing 6th in the time trial. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Cobbled climb The climb also had sections of cobbles making a strong case for the comfort and maneuverability of a road bike. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Rosskopf Joey Rosskopf finished in 41st place 3:47 down from the winning time. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Worlds rainbow There was a gold medal waiting at the end of the rainbow stripes for the fastest man at the world championship time trial in Bergen, Norway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Froome Chris Froome rode a good time trial finishing in third place but was no competition to Tom Dumoulin who almost caught Froome before the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Roglic Primoz Roglic switched bikes for the climb which gained him five seconds compared to the time that Tom Dumoulin set for that section of the course. Roglic finished in second place 58 seconds back from Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Men's Elite ITT: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin came into the bike change zone with a 40 second advantage over Vasil Kiryienka and decided to finish the race on his TT rig. Dumoulin went on to win gold in convincing fashion at the 2017 Road world championship time trial. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com