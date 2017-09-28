Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Photo Essay: Team USA takes on worlds in Norway
Photo Essay: Team USA takes on worlds in Norway
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: McNulty warm-up Brandon McNulty warmed up at the BMC bus, thinking about his first time trial as a U23 competitor. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: McNulty TT Cresting the short cobbled climb inside 3km to go, McNulty was in first place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: McNulty TT Last year’s winner of the junior time trial, McNulty put in a great performance in his first year in the U23 ranks. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: McNulty podium Brandon McNulty on the podium for his second place finish, with winner Mikel Bjerg of Denmark and Corentin Ermenault of France in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Powless TT An early race favorite in the U23 men’s time trial, Neilson Powless was on pace to finish second or third, putting two Americans on the podium. But a dropped chain and subsequent crash into the barriers left him in ninth place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Powless RR Powless on the cobbled climb in the U23 men’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: French celebration The tricolor French flag was raised in celebration after Benoit Cosnefroy won the U23 men’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Oien U23 Another former Axeon rider now with Caja Rural, Justin Oien was was back riding with his friends and teammates for Team USA in the U23 road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Dygert Owen TT Chloé Dygert Owen was the bright spot for the United States in the women’s time trial, finishing in fourth place, just off the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Dygert Owen TT Dygert Owen had an excellent result, after recovering from physical problems that included a torn labrum and a bulging disc in her back earlier this season. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Stephens warm-up The first rider to start the women’s time trial, Lauren Stephens warmed up on the rollers. She went on to finish eighth, putting two Americans in the top 10. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Rosskopf TT National time trial champion Joey Rosskopf swept through a turn along the harbor and headed for the finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Van Garderen TT In the elite men’s time trial, Tejay van Garderen finished in 26th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Team USA The American women led the charge up the corkscrew climb at the beginning of the women’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Guarnier Megan Guarnier was a big part of the support for Coryn Rivera early in the race, but a late race crash left her with serious injuries. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Stephens leads With several teammates out of the race or injured, it was left to Stephens to lead the chase for Team USA alone. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Rivera in the pack Rivera was the protected rider for Team USA, and she stayed out of the wind in the middle of the peloton all day. She just missed the final selection on Salmon Hill, and finished in 18th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Starting line The start of the men’s road race was in Oygarden, with a spectacular view overlooking the bay and Bergen to the east. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Early break The early break of the day in the men’s road race, with Alexey Vermeulen well-placed, rolled past a small fishing village after the scenic island start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Salmon Hill Lined with fans waving Norwegian flags, the steep climb up Salmon Hill was loud and colorful. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Vermeulen leads Vermeulen led the riders in the break up the climb to the Salmon Hill summit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: U23 Breakaway The break in the men’s U23 road race was cheered on by Norwegian fans at the top of Salmon Hill. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Van Garderen Van Garderen was well placed in the elite road race until a crash in the final laps took him out and left him unable to finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Peloton Despite early expectations of bad weather for the championships, the men’s road race was greeted with beautiful blue skies and thousands of enthusiastic fans lining the summit of Salmon Hill. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Howes Alex Howes was the top Team USA finisher in the men’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Bergen crowd In front of a huge crowd, the reduced peloton started up the cobbled climb with 4 laps to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Giant salmon With a giant salmon overhead, the peloton ramped up the pace with one lap to go. Thousands of fans packed the final two kilometers of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Young fan A young fan waiting for the final men’s podium presentation got a prime viewpoint high on Dad’s shoulders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Stapleton Bob Stapleton, former owner of the Highroad cycling team and current chairman of the USA Cycling board of directors, was elected to the UCI Management Committee. He was on hand to present medals with the mayor of Bergen. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Team USA, 2017 UCI Road World Championships: Huge crowd Capping off a week of big crowds for every event, the men’s road race podium drew an overwhelming crowd of thousands to the Bergen city square. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com