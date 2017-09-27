Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Photo Essay: Sagan sprints to rainbow hat-trick
Photo Essay: Sagan sprints to rainbow hat-trick
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
Sep. 27, 2017
2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Rong start The peloton rolled out from the start village of Rong, on one of the many islands surrounding Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Roll out Riders tackled the opening kilometers of the 267.5km race at a very leisurely pace. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Norway leads The peloton was under the escort of its host team of Norway as the race made its way through the seaport town of Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Salmon Hill The depth of support and interest in cycling from the Norwegians was evident throughout the course and especially on the climb of Salmon Hill. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Favorable weather The elite men’s road race was treated to uncharacteristically warm and sunny conditions for the main event of the world championships. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Peloton In spite of being a relatively unchallenging course, the numerous turns and tempo kept the field strung out over the roads of Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Team Poland The Polish team pinned their hopes on Michal Kwiatkowski for the top step of the podium and rode with that objective in mind all day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Vermote on the front Team Belgium’s workhorse Julien Vermote spent a good part of the race on the front setting the tempo for their stars Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Boasson-Hagen Norweigian superstar Edvald Boasson Hagen rode a conservative race, tucked in the peloton all day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Boom attack With the laps ticking down, the attacks started with Lars Boom of the Netherlands launching the first serious escape of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Breakaway An on-form David de la Cruz (Spain) and Alessandro de Marchi (Italy) put themselves into the late-race breakaway adding some serious horsepower to the mix. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Kristoff Norwegian hope Alexander Kristoff emerged out of the peloton as the finale neared, hoping for a bunch sprint into Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Sagan An inconspicuous Peter Sagan (Slovakia) followed his proven method of previous world championship victories by laying low until it mattered. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Full house The course in Bergen was wall to wall fans celebrating the first world championships in Norway since 1993 in Oslo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Kwiatkowski With his teammates around him, Kwiatkowski positioned himself near the front of the race with one lap to go. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Sagan fans Norway or Slovakia — the abundance of flags and a virtual take-over by the Slovakians gave the impression the finish was lined with only Sagan fans. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Photo finish Kristoff thought he was going to be a world champion with 150 meters to go, but Peter Sagan used his speed, power, and experience to get the best of the Norwegian right on the line. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Sagan wins Peter Sagan took his third world championship, becoming the first rider in history to win three consecutive titles. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Media scrum Peter Sagan was immediately swarmed by the press after his record-setting victory in Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Sagan victory Peter Sagan raised his arm in victory for his throngs of fans lining the course. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Celebration Peter Sagan was nearly pulled over the barriers by his fans and family with their overwhelming excitement for his historic win. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Matthews A stoic Michael Matthews was clearly left unsatisfied with his bronze medal in Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Kristoff podium Kristoff delighted the crowd with his silver-medal performance on home soil. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Podium The elite men’s podium of the 2017 world road championships in Bergen, Norway. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Podium It was classic Peter Sagan on the podium celebrating in his own way. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: 3-peat Three-peat winner Peter Sagan owns the world championship title like no other rider in history. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR: Celebration It was party time for the thousands of Slovakian fans that descended on Bergen for their hero Peter Sagan. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com