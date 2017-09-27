Home » Gallery » Photo Essay: Blaak wins women’s world title
Photo Essay: Blaak wins women’s world title
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
Sep. 27, 2017
2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Wiles The elite women’s road race kicked off at the Festplassen in the center of Bergen, where American Tayler Wiles had fun with the fans before the start. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Rivera One of the top race favorites for the day, American Coryn Rivera stayed focused on the start line. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Start line The Danish squad amassed at the front of the line, where defending road world champion Amalie Dideriksen (far left) prepared for the start. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Netherlands on the front The Netherlands brought one of the top squads to beat, including such talent as Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters, Ellen van Dijk, Chantal Blaak, and Marianne Vos. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Peloton The peloton rolled through the tunnel early in the race during the first of eight laps of 19.1km each. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR:Santas Santas came early to Bergen, bringing cheer and merriment along the course. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Peloton The peloton climbed one of several ascents on each lap, including the 1.5km Salmon Hill — making for a leg-breaking, 152.8km course. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Chasing the break As the middle of the race neared, the breakaway attacks continued and forced the peloton to pick up the pace and leave some riders off the back on the climb of each successive lap. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Peloton Many of the top riders stayed near the front of the main bunch midway through the race, taking nourishment and conserving energy for the remaining four laps. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: With less than 70km to go, Amy Pieters (Netherlands) accelerated away from the peloton in the first show of force from the Dutch. She was joined by British rider Hannah Barnes and Aussie Rachel Neylan. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio was increasingly visible in the action before a crash forced her to the back of the group, where she struggled with the increased tempo later in the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Fans Local Norwegian fans enjoyed the event spectacle, along with the unseasonably warm and sunny weather in Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Breakaway The trio of Pieters, Barnes, and Neylan continiued their crusade at the front until they were caught by the bunch at the end of lap six. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Peloton The race became gruppo compatto on the seventh lap with less than 40km to go. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Deignan attack After a crash occurred involving Megan Guarnier and Chantal Blaak, 2015 road world champion Lizzie Deignan started making moves near the front of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Peloton As the front of the bunch rode through the colorful center of Bergen, multiple moves started to splinter the peloton. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR:Blaak break After a large group of top riders made a bold escape, they were reeled back in. Chantal Blaak of the Netherlands then led a new breakaway with Hannah Barnes and Audrey Cordon. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Chase group With only 20km left to race, the peloton had split into several groups with the escapees’s lead at 15 seconds. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Blaak wins worlds With three Dutch riders in the last lead group of seven, Chantal Blaak made the winning attack to come into the finish line in Bergen for a clear victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Race for second A massive group of firepower came in together, including second- and third-place finishers Aussie Katrin Garfoot and Amalie Dideriksen, the latter being the 2016 road world champion. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Dideriksen 2016 road world champion Amalie Dideriksen took the bronze medal and showed support for her trade team teammate Chantal Blaak of Boels-Dolemans. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Blaak An emotional Chantal Blaak was surrounded by Dutch team support at the finish line in Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Blaak celebrates Newly minted 2017 road world champion Chantal Blaak shared the moment with her national team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Vos Marianne Vos was all smiles at the finish in Bergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Blaak podium Gold medal winner Chantal Blaak. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Final podium The 2017 worlds road race podium, from left to right: Silver Katrin Garfoot, gold Chantal Blaak, and bronze Amalie Dideriksen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Podium crowd The plaza was packed with fans and spectators relishing in the big finale. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Women RR: Blaak world champ Chantal Blaak showed off her new gold medal. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com