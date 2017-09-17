Home » Gallery » Gallery: Team Sunweb dominates TTT at 2017 Worlds
Gallery: Team Sunweb dominates TTT at 2017 Worlds
By
VeloNews.com Published
Sep. 17, 2017
2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Team Movistar Team Movistar traveled to Norway looking to improve on their sixth place from 2016. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Trek-Segafredo The 42.5km TTT course had a bit of everything and was hardly ever flat. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Bora-hansgrohe Peter Sagan was missing from the Bora-hansgrohe squad, as he pulled out of the event a few days prior citing a slight sore throat. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Scenic Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - LottoNL-Jumbo Most teams these days have special skinsuits which have an aerodynamic pocket for the race number. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Scenic Parts of the course almost seemed to come from a postcard. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Tony Martin Four-time world individual time trial champion Tony Martin put Katusha-Alpecin on his back in the closing stages of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Orica-Scott Orica-Scott had a solid ride to finish fifth, but were never able to threaten for victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Alexander Kristoff fans Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) fans were a constant appearance around the course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Team Sky Team Sky came into the race as heavy favorites, but would finish below expectations. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Astana Pro Team Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Katusha-Alpecin Katusha-Alpecin received a huge roar throughout the course due to having Norwegian Alexander Kristoff among their team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Team Sunweb Giro champ Tom Dumoulin was able to guide the Team Sunweb men to gold. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - BMC Racing Team Tejay van Garderen fought to hang on, as Rohan Dennis powered BMC Racing to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Quick-Step Floors Defending champion Quick-Step Floors lost a rider early on, which cost them greatly toward the end. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - BMC Racing, Team Sunweb, and Team Sky Men’s podium: BMC Racing (silver), Team Sunweb (gold), and Team Sky (bronze). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Rohan Dennis and Michael Matthews Rohan Dennis (left) and Michael Matthews shared a laugh on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Men's World TTT Championships - Team Sunweb podium All of the six riders on Team Sunweb’s gold medal team were born in the 1990s. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Boels-Dolmans Boels-Dolmans entered the race as the defending champions on the women’s side. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Team Sunweb The women contested the same 42.5km course as the men, tunnel included. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Team Virtu With the past two women’s world individual time trial champions, Team Virtu were outside favorites for a medal. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - BTC City Ljubljana Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Stephanie Pohl Aero is everything for any form of time trial event. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Team FDJ Team FDJ struggled to match the speed of the top teams, as they were passed by the squad that started three minutes behind them, Team Sunweb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Team Sunweb Team Sunweb kept getting faster and faster as they powered along the course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Canyon-Sram Canyon-Sram would just miss out on a medal, finishing in fourth. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Cervelo Bigla Cervelo-Bigla had a medal winning ride, powering to bronze for the second year in a row. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Megan Guarnier Megan Guarnier helped power Boels-Dolmans home, but it would not be enough to overtake
Team Sunweb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Podium Presenters The podium presenters wore native attire when handing out the medals. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Women's World TTT Championships - Podium Women’s Podium: Boels-Dolmans (silver), Team Sunweb (gold), and Cervelo-Bigla (bronze)