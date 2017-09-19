Home » Gallery » Gallery: Road world championships 2017, women’s elite individual time trial
Gallery: Road world championships 2017, women’s elite individual time trial
By
Sep. 19, 2017
Sep. 19, 2017
Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Stephens Lauren Stephens set the fastest early time but slotted into eighth place by the end of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Der Breggen Anna Van Der Breggen was faster than Van Vleuten at the first two time checks but lost time at the tail end of the race to claim second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Garfoot Katrin Garfoot rounded out the podium finishing third 19 seconds back from Van Vleuten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Vleuten Annemiek Van Vleuten crushed the second half of the TT course to win her first ever world championship. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Dygert Chloe Dygert lost time on the primary climb of the day but gained some of that time back on the downhill finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Dygert Chloe Dygert was briefly in the podium hot seat until she got pushed off the podium to fourth place 38 seconds back from Van Vleuten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Dijk Ellen Van Dijk finished in fifth place putting three Dutch riders inside the top five. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Neben Defending time trial world champion Amber Neben finished just outside the top ten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Wiles Tayler Wiles finished in 25th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Birkelundsbakken Some riders were caught by stronger climbers on 1.5 kilometer long Birkelundsbakken climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Ragot Audry Ragot finished in 13th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Dijk Ellen Van Dijk crossed the line 52 seconds back from Annemiek Van Vleuten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Fasoi Varvara Fasoi finised pretty far down in the standings in the time trial but earned extra style points for the graphics on her bike. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Vleuten Annemiek Van Vleuten has bounced back from injury suffered in the Rio Olympics to win the 2017 women’s elite individual time trial world championship. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Podium The women’s time trail podium with Annemiek Van Vleuten winning gold, Anna Van Der Breggen silver and Katrin Garfoot getting bronze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Road World Championships 2017, Women's Elite ITT: Van Vleuten podium Annemiek Van Vleuten showed off her gold medal and her coveted rainbow jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com