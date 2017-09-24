Home » Gallery » Gallery: Peter Sagan makes history Gallery: Peter Sagan makes historyBy VeloNews.com Published Sep. 24, 2017 2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - LandscapeIt was a postcard perfect day in Bergen, Norway on Sunday for the elite men’s 2017 world road race championship. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Gilbert at team carPhilippe Gilbert (Belgium) has a quick chat with his team, as the peloton heads toward Bergen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - BreakawayA 10-rider breakaway dominated the early laps. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Norwegian teamThere was heavy pressure on Norway’s elite men’s squad, as the host nation had not yet earned a medal entering the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - MatthewsMichael Matthews (Asutralia) was looking to snatch another one of Peter Sagan’s (Slovakia) jerseys, after taking his green one at the Tour de France in July. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - StybarZdenek Stybar sent his Czech Republic teammates to the front of the peloton in the early laps to control the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - LandscapePhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - VermoteA typical sight of the peloton in the early laps, Julien Vermote (Belgium) on the front, folllowed by a few riders from the Czech Republic and Norwegian flags all around. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Town of BergenPhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - VermeulenAlexey Vermeulen (United States) did the bulk of the work in the breakaway and consistently drove the pace up Salmon Hill. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Gaviria and UranFernando Gaviria and Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) waited patiently in the peloton until the final lap. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Huge crowdsThe crowds in the city center of Bergen were immense. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Vermeulen breakawayPhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - PelotonCan you find Sagan? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - KwiatkowskiMichal Kwiakowski was a heavy pre-race favorite, but didn’t quite have the legs in the end. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - LandscapePhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - AlaphilippeJulian Alaphilippe (France) lit the race on fire up Salmon Hill for the final time. He crested the top alone in the lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Moscon and AlaphilippeGianni Moson (Italy), who bridged to Alaphilippe, would later be DQ’d for taking a tow from a team car coming back from an earlier crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI World Road Championships - Sagan and KristoffAlexander Kristoff (Norway) led out the sprint, but Sagan was just able to come around him. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - SaganPut up another finger Sagan, you’re a three-time world champion now. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Kristoff, Sagan, and MatthewsThe podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Gilbert and van AvermaetPhilippe Gilbert and Greg van Avermaet chat after the race.The Belgian national team will leave Norway with no medals. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Matthews disappointmentMatthews was unable to hide his disappointment on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - DumoulinTom Dumoulin (Netherlands) made a late move, but was heavily marked. He will still leave Norway with two gold medals, as world champion in the team time trial and individual time trial. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Kristoff on the podiumKristoff’s medal was not the color he was hoping for. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI Road World Championships, Elite Men RR - Sagan sticking tongue outSagan was his normal charismatic self on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Men RR - Peter SaganPeter Sagan (Slovakia) is the first rider to win three consecutive world road championships. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com