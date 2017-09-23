Home » Gallery » Gallery: Blaak wins 2017 Worlds women’s RR on beautiful day in Bergen
Gallery: Blaak wins 2017 Worlds women’s RR on beautiful day in Bergen
2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Coryn Rivera Coryn Rivera of Team USA was a pre-race favorite for a medal after having performed well in tough one-day races throughout the year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Start The skies were sunny and clear for the elite women’s championship road race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Lizzie Deignan Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) was on the start line, but her form was unknown as she had emergency appendix surgery a mere month ago. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Landscape Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Chloe Hosking Chloe Hosking was happy to be racing for Australia after having to appeal to the country’s Federation to get her spot. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Melissa Lowther Melissa Lowther (Great Britain) spent some time out front in the early laps. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Young fan A future world champion? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Peloton Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Ruth Winder Team USA relied heavily on Ruth Winder late in the race to control the peloton. The Americans lost Megan Guarnier to a crash with over 65km remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Breakaway No serious attack went up the road without an orange jersey in the group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Sarah Roy Sarah Roy (Australia) found herself in no-mans land between the breakaway and the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Bergen Art Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Landscape Huge crowds came out to watch the elite women on a perfect day in Bergen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Peloton The peloton rounds the corner at the top of the cobbled climb out on course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Lauren Stephens Lauren Stephens did a heap of work for Team USA to keep the various breakaways in check. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Hannah Barnes Hannah Barnes (Great Britain). was constantly on the move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Landscape The peloton climbs Salmon Hill, which overlooks the city of Bergen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Marianne Vos Three-time world road champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) had a quiet day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Landscape Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Former world road champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) followed attacks late in the race, but just didn’t have the legs the final time up Salmon Hill. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Landscape Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Chantal Blaak victory salute Blaak had the finishing straight all to herself as she celebrated her victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Chantal Blaak emotion Blaak was in disbelief after crossing the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Sprint for medals A reduced bunch sprinted into the sunlight fighting for the silver and bronze medals. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Coryn Rivera Rivera finished in 18th. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Podium The medal winners. Blaak gold, Katrin Garfoot (Australia) silver and last year’s winner Amalie Dideriksen (Demark) bronze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 UCI World Road Championships, Elite Women RR - Chantal Blaak podium Blaak could not stop smiling while posing for photos with her new hardware. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com