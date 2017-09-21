Interbike 2017 liveblog: Thursday

We’re on to day two of the cycling industry’s biggest North American tradeshow. Join us for one final week of staggering around Las Vegas before Interbike moves to Reno in 2017. We’ll be covering all the interesting tech, fun events, ‘cross racing, and more on this liveblog, so check back for regular updates. Also, tune in to the VeloNews podcast for two episodes recorded from the hall at Interbike.