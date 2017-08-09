VN Show: Rally, BMC battle in Utah; Oss joins Sagan

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, Tour of Utah, VeloNews, Twitter/CyclingHub, Flickr Creative Commons, Instagram/RobBritton, Tour of Poland

Every year, the Tour of Utah provides a battleground between big budget teams from cycling’s WorldTour and the plucky Continental squads that race on the U.S. domestic scene. This year was no different, although only one WorldTour team showed up and the Continental teams dominated. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we dig into the battle between Rally and BMC.

Then, August is cycling’s silly season, as riders ink new contracts and bounce from team to team. What are the biggest shakeups in the sport thus far? Finally, is Pony Gallopin cycling’s new star?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews show.