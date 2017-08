Utah, stage 3: Britton wins TT, takes overall lead

Canadian Rob Britton won Wednesday’s stage 3 time trial and took the overall race lead at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Rally Cycling’s Britton won the 9km uphill time trial by 13 seconds ahead of Jelly Belly’s Serghei Tvetcov. Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) was a further nine seconds behind in third.

Mannion moved up to second overall behind Britton with Tvetcov third.

Top-10 overall

1. Robert Britton, RALLY CYCLING, in 8:53:32

2. Gavin Mannion, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00:26

3. Serghei Tvetcov, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :00:28

4. Kyle Murphy, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00:34

5. Neilson Powless, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :00:38

6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00:44

7. Taylor Eisenhart, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :00:58

8. Robin Carpenter, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :00:59

9. Jonathan Clarke, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:00

10. Sepp Kuss, RALLY CYCLING, at :01:02

The route started at 7,300 feet in Big Cottonwood canyon and climbed 1,725 vertical feet with an average gradient of 5.5 percent.

Italian Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) set a fast split and sat in the hot seat early in the race. But eventually the Italian was displaced to fifth.

Joey Rosskopf, an animator in stage 2, finished fourth. His BMC Racing teammate Brent Bookwalter did not have such a strong showing. Bookwalter went into the stage second overall, on same time as the day’s leader, Britton’s Rally teammate Sepp Kuss. However, Bookwalter finished 11th, 46 seconds behind.

Britton and his Rally team should be able to defend the overall lead in stage 4. Although long at 201.1km, the race around South Jordan City doesn’t have nay categorized climbs and could see a sprint finish.

1. Robert Britton, RALLY CYCLING, in 18:29.9

2. Serghei Tvetcov, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :00:13

3. Gavin Mannion, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00:26

4. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00:26

5. Giulio Ciccone, BRD, at :00:30

6. Kyle Murphy, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00:34

7. Neilson Powless, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :00:38

8. Manuel Senni, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00:38

9. Simone Sterbini, BRD, at :00:41

10. Keegan Swirbul, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :00:46

11. Brent Bookwalter, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00:46

12. Taylor Eisenhart, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :00:52

13. Robin Carpenter, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :00:59

14. Jonathan Clarke, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:00

15. Janier Alexis AcevedoCalle, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:00

16. Antonio MolinaCanet, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :01:00

17. Sepp Kuss, RALLY CYCLING, at :01:04

18. Kilian Frankiny, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01:06

19. Pierpaolo Ficara, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :01:07

20. Adam DeVos, RALLY CYCLING, at :01:07

21. James Piccoli, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :01:11

22. Lachlan Norris, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:13

23. Erik Slack, CANYON BICYCLES, at :01:14

24. William Barta, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :01:18

25. Alex AranburuDeba, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :01:22

26. Dennis VanWinden, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :01:23

27. Stephen Bassett, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :01:23

28. Silvan Dillier, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01:25

29. Simone Velasco, BRD, at :01:31

30. Andrei Krasilnikau, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :01:32

31. Redi Halilaj, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :01:33

32. Adam Roberge, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :01:35

33. Bryan Lewis, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :01:40

34. Christopher Butler, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :01:43

35. Gonzalo SerranoRodriguez, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :01:44

36. Patrick MÜller, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01:45

37. Cory Lockwood, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :01:46

38. Ivan Santaromita, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :01:49

39. Nigel Ellsay, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :01:50

40. David GalarretaUgarte, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :01:50

41. Connor Brown, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :01:50

42. Martin Elmiger, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01:51

43. Chad Beyer, CANYON BICYCLES, at :01:52

44. Alex Hoehn, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :01:52

45. Manuel SolaArjona, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :01:55

46. Lorenzo Rota, BRD, at :01:56

47. Eder FrayreMoctezuma, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :01:56

48. Tom Bohli, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01:58

49. Diego RubioHernandez, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :02:00

50. Logan Owen, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :02:00

51. Miguel Angel BenitoDiez, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :02:02

52. Marco Canola, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :02:03

53. Emerson Oronte, RALLY CYCLING, at :02:04

54. Jhonnatan Manuel NavaezPrado, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :02:05

55. Francisco ManceboPerez, CANYON BICYCLES, at :02:06

56. Christopher Jones, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:08

57. Jordan Cheyne, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :02:08

58. Christopher Winn, CANYON BICYCLES, at :02:09

59. Luis Enrique LemusDavila, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :02:09

60. Yuma Koishi, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :02:09

61. Michael Rice, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :02:12

62. Andres Miguel DiazCorrales, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :02:12

63. Travis Mccabe, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:13

64. Oscar Clark, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :02:14

65. Marco Bernardinetti, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :02:15

66. Tyler Williams, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :02:16

67. Vincenzo Albanese, BRD, at :02:18

68. Guillaume Boivin, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :02:21

69. Marco Zamparella, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :02:21

70. Ruben Companioni, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :02:22

71. Joseph Schmalz, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :02:24

72. Simone Andreetta, BRD, at :02:28

73. Taylor Shelden, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :02:31

74. Justin Oien, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :02:34

75. Besmir Banushi, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :02:36

76. Kaler Marshall, CANYON BICYCLES, at :02:38

77. Daniel Turek, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :02:42

78. Samuel Hunter SnipeGrove, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :02:43

79. Giacomo Berlato, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :02:47

80. Orlando Trinidad GaribayContreras, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :02:47

81. Damiano Cima, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :02:47

82. Andzs Flaksis, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :02:49

83. Umberto Poli, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :02:51

84. Daniel Alexander JaramilloDiez, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:54

85. Robert Squire, CANYON BICYCLES, at :02:56

86. Steve Fisher, CANYON BICYCLES, at :02:58

87. Rui Oliveira, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :02:59

88. Emile Jean, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :03:01

89. Julien Gagne, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :03:02

90. Paolo Simion, BRD, at :03:05

91. Jacob Rathe, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :03:07

92. Sebastian HaedoLucas, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :03:09

93. Christopher Lawless, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :03:10

94. Karl Menzies, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :03:10

95. Marc-antoine Soucy, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :03:11

96. Luca Wackermann, BRD, at :03:12

97. Fabio Calabria, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :03:12

98. Evan Huffman, RALLY CYCLING, at :03:12

99. John Murphy, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :03:15

100. Brian Mcculloch, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :03:16

101. Nickolas Zukowsky, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :03:20

102. Guy Niv, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :03:22

103. Tyler Magner, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, at :03:27

104. Pier-andré CÔtÉ, SILBER PRO CYCLING, at :03:29

105. Ulisis Alfredo CastilloSoto, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :03:32

106. Uri MartinsSandoval, AMORE & VITA – SELLE SMP presented by FONDRIEST, at :03:36

107. Scott Law, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :03:40

108. Mihkel RaÏm, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :03:43

109. Hendrikus VanIjzendoorn, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :03:48

110. Cortlan Brown, CANYON BICYCLES, at :03:50

111. Joshua Berry, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :03:52

112. Eric Marcotte, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :03:54

113. Sam Brand, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :03:59

114. Angus Morton, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, at :04:02

115. Alan Marangoni, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :04:08

116. Gerd DeKeijzer, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :04:12

117. Stephen Clancy, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :04:12

118. Aviv Yechzkel, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :04:17

119. Danny Pate, RALLY CYCLING, at :04:20

120. Colin Joyce, RALLY CYCLING, at :04:23

121. Jose Alfredo RodriguezVictoria, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, at :04:32

122. Eric Young, RALLY CYCLING, at :04:38

123. Reid Mcclure, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :04:43

124. Jonathan Brown, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at :04:49

