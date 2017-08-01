Utah stage 2: Bookwalter wins summit finish; Kuss takes lead

Brent Bookwalter won the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah’s first mountaintop finish Tuesday. Rally’s Sepp Kuss took the overall lead after finishing second in stage 2 behind the BMC Racing all-rounder in Snowbasin. James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) nearly stole the show with a late attack, but he ended the day third.

Kuss assumed the GC lead based on finish placings in the first two stages. He was 21st Monday, eight spots ahead of Bookwalter. They will start stage 3 on same time.

BMC Racing, the only WorldTour team in the race this year, was in charge throughout the 151-kilometer stage.

Bookwalter’s teammate Joey Rosskopf made the early breakaway and rode first over the penultimate categorized climb, North Ogden Divide.

The race came back together in the valley before the finish climb to Snowbasin ski resort.

Caja Rural’s Diego Rubio attacked first, early, with 11km to go. He was caught one kilometer later as BMC Racing controlled the pace.

Axeon Hagens Berman’s Jhonathan Narvaez was next off the front, and Rally’s Adam de Vos followed, with 8km to go. De Vos soon dropped Narvaez and stretched his lead on a slight downhill before the final stretch of climbing.

The Canadian breakaway put in a huge effort, fighting his bike up the climb, but the peloton, again led by BMC, caught him just before final kilometer.

During a moment of hesitation, Piccoli made his attack. He rounded the final gradual right-hand corner with the line in sight. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) led out the bunch.

Then, Bookwalter started his sprint, with less than 200 kilometers remaining. Kuss was right on the wheel and the duo caught Piccoli, merely meters away from the finish line.

Bookwalter has an opportunity to take the overall lead on Wednesday in stage 3, a nine-kilometer uphill time trial in Big Cottonwood Canyon.