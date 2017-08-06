Utah: Britton prevails; Canola wins stage 7

Rob Britton wrapped up overall victory in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Sunday, the biggest win of the Rally rider’s career. Nippo-Vini Fantini’s Marco Canola won stage 7 in Salt Lake City.

Behind the Italian, BMC Racing’s Brent Bookwalter sprinted to second place on the day. He was followed in by Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).

Britton, 32, finished safely in sixth place, avoiding any time losses. The Canadian confirmed his overall title after holding the overall lead since stage 3’s individual time trial. Mannion ended up second overall, 22 seconds behind. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) finished third, 32 seconds down after the week of racing.

In a break with tradition, Tour of Utah held its final stage on a downtown circuit in Salt Lake City. Ordinarily, the race finishes with a mountainous stage to Park City. The riders completed 11 laps for a total of 118 kilometers of racing.

UnitedHealthcare’s Janier Acevedo animated the final lap, along with Manuel Sola (Caja Rural). The duo dangled off the front with five kilometers left. At two kilometers to go, the peloton made the catch.

Up the final climb, UnitedHealthcare tried to take control to set up the sprint, but Canola went early. The 28-year-old, who rode for UHC in 2016 rode to victory by a slim margin.

Alongside Britton, Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) won the king of the mountains jersey. Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the points classification, and Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) was best young rider.