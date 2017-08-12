Colorado Classic: Tvetcov wins stage, Senni leads GC

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) won stage 3 of the 2017 Colorado Classic on Saturday in a two-man sprint over Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), as the peloton again battled heavy wind and rain during the stage. Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the sprint for third out of a 22-rider chase group, which included previous race leader, TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel).

Senni assumed the race lead, as the leading duo finished 54 seconds ahead of the chase group. The Italian leads Tvetcov by 15 seconds in the general classification, with Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) in third, 31 seconds behind. Eisenhart dropped from first to fourth in the general classification, two seconds behind Howes, after the Cannondale-Drapac rider gained a one-second time bonus during the stage.

How It Happened

The 127.8km (79.4mi) third day of the Colorado Classic started rapidly with an intermediate sprint coming a mere 10km into the stage. With bonus seconds awarded to the top-3 for the intermediate sprint and the top-two on the general classification to start the day and Howes and Eisenhart separated by one-second, the peloton charged towards the intermediate sprint. McCabe won the sprint, followed by Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) and John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel). The top of the GC remained unchanged.

Attacks flew thick and fast as the rider’s approached the Gap Road climb, but no one was able to gain a stable advantage until the climb began. About eight riders escaped on the climb and built up an advantage of about a minute. The steepness of Gap Road began to takes its toll on the peloton.

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segefredo) was one of the first of the GC contenders to attack. He set off on Gap Road and bridged a gap of over a minute to the breakaway, drawing out Tvetcov and Senni, who began the day fifth and sixth in the general classification respectively.

The lead group stayed together over the first KOM, but inside the final kilometer of the second and final KOM up Golden Gate Canyon, Senni and Tvetcov separated themselves from the others.

The riders flew down the canyon back into downtown Denver with Senni and Tvetcov building an advantage of nearly a minute and a half over the chase group, which now included 22 riders. Howes, Eisenhart, and Stetina were all in the chase group.

The chase group powered along as hard as they could, led by Cannondale and Trek, but could not bring back the duo of Senni and Tvetcov.

The leading duo held a stable advantage into the final finishing straight in the RiNO district of Denver. Senni forced Tvetcov to lead out the sprint, but the Romanian was able to hold off Senni to take the stage win.

Even though he didn’t win the stage, Senni found satisfaction in knowing he now held the lead in the general classification.

“I have in my DNA to attack, attack, attack, and today was a good day,” Senni said.

McCabe, who won the bunch sprint for third place on the stage, said afterward that he was not surprised the chase group did not bring back the leading duo. He called the stage an “epic” day of racing.

Sunday’s final stage of the inaugural Colorado Classic is a flat circuit race around downtown Denver. With bonus seconds on offer at two intermediate sprints and the finish, the general classification isn’t yet a done deal for Senni.

Top-3 Stage 3:

GC after Stage 3:

1. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)

2. Manuel Senni (BMC Racing)

3. Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthCare)

Top-3 GC after stage 3:

1. Manuel Senni (BMC Racing)

2. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)

3. Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)

