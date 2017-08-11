Colorado Classic: Howes takes emphatic victory in Breckenridge, Eisenhart leads overall

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado (VN)—Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) took an emphatic sprint victory over TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in downtown Breckenridge after reeling in the Holowesko rider near the crest of the final ascent of the dreaded Moonstone Road climb.

Howes bridged to Eisenhart along with Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo); the Holowesko rider rode for nearly the entire day in a solo breakaway. Howes then attacked on the descent along with Eisenhart as Stetina was gapped. As Howes and Eisenhart rounded the final corner into downtown, Howes swung wide and carried his speed to a decisive win.

“I really wanted to win here today because I knew whoever takes the win here has a great shot at winning the overall,” said Howes. “This is one of the few races without a time trial; I thought maybe I could win the overall because I can’t time trial my way out of a wet paper bag.”

Stage 2, Top 10

1. Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)

2. TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)

3. Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

4. Manuel Senni (BMC)

5. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly)

6. Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

7. Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural)

8. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

9. Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates)

10. Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac)

Howes now sits in second place in general classification, just one second behind behind Eisenhart, who took a time bonus during his daylong breakaway. After crossing the line, Eisenhart collapsed to the pavement in downtown Breckenridge, unable to speak.

“I was in a dreamscape the entire day,” Eisenhart said. “I crossed the line and I was smoked. I was blown. There was no disappointment, I just needed to decompress and absorb everything.”

The close finish came after a day of suffering on the Colorado Classic’s queen stage, which featured 10 laps around a 6.4-mile course. The course included the steep ascent of Moonstone Road—the 600-foot climb featured ramps above 10 percent and topped out at 10,000 feet—and a twisting descent back to town. Riders gasped for air as they sprinted to the top of the climb, then tried to recover on the short downhill before racing back onto the climb.

“It felt like a 100km criterium,” said Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).

Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) were the first riders to gap the field, attacking on the first of 10 laps up Moonstone Road. The pair built a lead of nearly two minutes, trading pulls for the opening four laps. Eisenhart, 23, said he was teammates with Eaton during their time on the U.S. junior national cycling team, and that the duo worked together as a team during the breakaway.

On the fourth lap Eisenhart rode away from Eaton on the climb and embarked on the final six laps by himself. The Utah native seemed to enjoy the painful journey. Cameras showed him waving to the crowds and flashing the “hang loose” sign to spectators as he climbed to the summit.

“A lot of people may think maybe I’m wasting energy or joking around, but that is what makes me me,” Eisenhart said. “That’s how I thrive.”

Behind Eisehart a group of 15 separated from the peloton and gave chase. Driven by Trek-Segafredo, the breakaway pegged Eisenhart’s gap back to less than one minute with three laps to go. That’s when Stetina made his move. The Trek rider sprinted away from the group alongside Sep Kuss (Rally Pro Cycling) and Howes.

As the three steadily pulled back Eisenhart, Stetina took turns surging on the front to try and drop Howes—the surges popped Kuss and quickly brought back Eisenhart. Stetina and Howes grew up racing together in Colorado; Howes was even a groomsman at Stetina’s wedding. Stetina can usually drop Howes on long, punishing climbs, yet Howes has the advantage in sprints to the line.

“It became mano-y-mano,” Stetina said. “I hit him five or six times on the final lap and he clawed his way back each time.”

Howes said the attacks put him into the red, and he nearly popped off the back. The effort to catch back onto Stetina, he said, were some of the hardest he’s done all year.

“I was like Pete, there is no way you’re dropping me, dude,” Howes said. “I’m going to throw up and have a heart attack before you drop me.”

Stetina’s final surge drew the duo up to Eisenhart, who hung onto the back of the duo as they rode toward the descent.

Eisenhart holds a slim lead heading into the final two stages. He said he will talk with his team about how to defend the jersey before the stage. But for the rest of Friday night, Eisenhart wants to simply savor the result.

“It’s always lame when you’re worrying and just thinking ‘how am I going to keep this jersey?’” Eisenhart said. “We’re in the here and now. The future doesn’t exist. The past is over.”