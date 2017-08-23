VN podcast, episode 47: Nibali’s shark fin; spicy transfer market

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 7 Are you considering riding a Haute Route event or another multi-day sportive? We talk to a veteran rider to learn some tips.

Just half a week into the the Vuelta a España and already the GC battle is on. Chris Froome and Esteban Chavez fired warning shots on Monday, but Vincenzo Nibali was the one with his hands up — or, rather, a fin up — at the finish line. Fred Dreier and Caley Fretz are joined by Andrew Hood from Spain to chat about the first big mountain stage and what lies ahead.

Then, takes galore on the hotter than usual transfer market. Your hosts question some of the moves riders and teams are making, and look into why so many swaps are taking place.

