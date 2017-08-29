VN podcast, ep. 48: Can Cannondale-Drapac survive?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Slipstream Sports and its Cannondale-Drapac team are in jeopardy. The team may not have enough sponsorship to carry on in 2018. We talk to team principal Jonathan Vaughters as well as riders Joe Dombrowski and Michael Woods about the situation.

Plus, we lead off with a look at the Vuelta, which Chris Froome may or may not be ruining by riding so darn fast. Senior editor Andrew Hood checks in straight from Spain and has his own perspective on the Cannondale situation.

