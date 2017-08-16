VN Podcast, Ep. 46: The year’s best grand tour and the Colorado Classic

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 4 The guys tough it out on a rainy ride over Col d'Aspin and talk about the crazy mountainous route on the first-ever Tour de France.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

What do Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Romain Bardet, Tejay van Garderen, Andrew Talansky, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Ilnur Zakarin, the Angliru, and the Yates brothers all have in common? They’re all in the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

This year’s Vuelta might just be the best grand tour of the year. It certainly has the most star-studded GC field. So in this episode, Fred Dreier and Caley Fretz call up VN European Correspondant and amateur bon vivant Andrew Hood to dive into the course, the favorites, and the storylines of the impending Vuelta.

But first, let’s not forget about Colorado’s return to top-level pro racing. The innovative Colorado Classic took place last weekend, and the racing was aggressive and exciting. Is this format the future of bike racing? It might just be.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.